Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I, LIVE cricket score: Visitors off to a shaky start as Gardner removes Verma

Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third Twenty20 International between Australia and India at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Preview: Having already conceded an unassailable lead to the hosts after their defeat on Saturday, India will hope to end their tour of Australia on a high in the third T20I at the Carrara Oval on Sunday.

The final game of their tour of Australia takes place just one day after the team suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Meg Lanning's side, which gave the home team a 9-5 lead in the multi-format series, meaning they will be lifting the trophy in the end regardless of the result of the third T20I.

After putting up a solid batting display in the washed out first T20I, in which Jemimah Rodrigues celebrated her comeback into the side with an unbeaten 49, the Indian team just couldn't get their innings going in the second game of the series after being put in to bat.

Losing both in-form openers with just 12 on board, the Indians struggled their way through the innings, losing wickets at regular intervals. Had it not been for a sprightly cameo from all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who struck an unbeaten 37 off 26, India might not have even crossed 100 and made the job all the easier for the Aussies.

The chase was by no means a cakewalk for Lanning and Co though as Shikha Pandey's dismissal of opener Alyssa Healy with what is being described by some as the 'Ball of the Century' gave the visitors hope of putting up another fightback. And fight they did, as Australia were reduced to 46/4 at one stage, and later lost their fifth with 71 on the board after Beth Mooney was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, though, aced the finisher's role in the end with some support from Georgia Wareham (10*) as the seventh-wicket pair setup a four-wicket win with five balls to spare.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 1.40 pm IST.