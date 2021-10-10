Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Australia Women vs India Women 3rd T20I, LIVE cricket score: Visitors off to a shaky start as Gardner removes Verma

15:46 (IST)

After 5 overs,India Women 25/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 17 , Jemimah Rodrigues 4)

Mandhana collects the first boundary of the innings at the start of this over, flicking a low full toss from Vlaeminck towards deep square leg. That should given the left-handed opener some confidence after the nervy start, and it shows as she pulls a back-of-length delivery from Vlaeminck towards the midwicket fence three balls later for another boundary. An under-pressure Vlaeminck concedes consecutive wides, before conceding her third boundary of the over to Mandhana, who cuts a short, wide delivery in front of square. 14 off the fifth over, just what India needed to ease the pressure.

15:39 (IST)

After 4 overs,India Women 11/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 5 , Jemimah Rodrigues 4)

Mandhana and Rodrigues have to contend with keeping the scoreboard ticking through singles, with four of them coming in Gardner’s second over.

15:37 (IST)

After 3 overs,India Women 7/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 3 , Jemimah Rodrigues 2)

Another tidy over from Vlaeminck with just two singles coming from it. Australia very much on top of the proceedings from the word ‘go’, having conceded just seven runs from three overs in the powerplay so far while dismissing the explosive Shafali Verma.

15:35 (IST)

After 2 overs,India Women 5/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 2 , Jemimah Rodrigues 1)

Meg Lanning decides to bring in a spinner from the other end, and the move pays dividends for the Aussies as Ashleigh Gardner removes Shafali Verma in her second delivery of the over, Verma pulling a half-tracker down leg straight to the fielder inside the circle. Three runs and a wicket from the over.

15:33 (IST)

Safe to say, Gardner's delivery that got rid of Verma would normally have been smashed for a boundary

15:31 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Gardner draws first blood for the Aussies as India once again are off to a poor start. Shafali swivels around, looking to target the fine leg fence without accounting for the fielder standing inside the circle. IND 3/1

Verma c Vlaeminck b Gardner 1(3)

15:29 (IST)

After 1 over,India Women 2/0 ( Smriti Mandhana 1 , Shafali Verma 1)

Mandhana gets off the mark with a pull towards fine leg in the second delivery. Shafali opens her account the very next delivery with a single, guiding the ball towards third man. Tidy start from Vlaeminck with two coming from the first over.

15:26 (IST)

We're back with the chase, with Smriti Mandhana taking strike at the start of the Indian innings as she opens alongside Shafali Verma. Tayla Vlaeminck bowls the first over.

15:13 (IST)

After 20 overs,Australia Women 149/5 ( Tahlia McGrath 44 , Georgia Wareham 13)

Deepti Sharma bowls the final over of the innings. Wareham collects a quick single in the first delivery. Deepti alters her line when she sees McGrath shuffle to her left, bowling close to her body to restrict her to a Solid strike by Wareham in the third delivery as she goes for an inside out slog over mid off for a four, before bringing McGrath back on strike with a single next ball. Single off the fifth delivery. Wareham rushes back for a second run after guiding the ball towards deep square leg in the final delivery, McGrath escaping a run out as Deepti ends up breaking the stumps with her hands rather than the ball.

10 runs conceded from the last over by Deepti as Australia finish on 149/5 after being asked to bat by the Indians. We’ll be back with the chase shortly.

15:06 (IST)

After 19 overs,Australia Women 139/5 ( Tahlia McGrath 42 , Georgia Wareham 5)

McGrath escapes a run out scare in the third ball after a sharp throw from Deepti at mid off hits Shikha near the knee after narrowly missing the non-striker’s stumps. Fine stop by Jemimah at deep point in the fourth delivery to save a couple of runs after a square drive by Wareham. McGrath ends the over with a boundary towards deep third. 10 from the penultimate over of the game.

13:12 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl

Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the third Twenty20 International between Australia and India at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Preview: Having already conceded an unassailable lead to the hosts after their defeat on Saturday, India will hope to end their tour of Australia on a high in the third T20I at the Carrara Oval on Sunday.

The final game of their tour of Australia takes place just one day after the team suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Meg Lanning's side, which gave the home team a 9-5 lead in the multi-format series, meaning they will be lifting the trophy in the end regardless of the result of the third T20I.

After putting up a solid batting display in the washed out first T20I, in which Jemimah Rodrigues celebrated her comeback into the side with an unbeaten 49, the Indian team just couldn't get their innings going in the second game of the series after being put in to bat.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image:
Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

Losing both in-form openers with just 12 on board, the Indians struggled their way through the innings, losing wickets at regular intervals. Had it not been for a sprightly cameo from all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who struck an unbeaten 37 off 26, India might not have even crossed 100 and made the job all the easier for the Aussies.

The chase was by no means a cakewalk for Lanning and Co though as Shikha Pandey's dismissal of opener Alyssa Healy with what is being described by some as the 'Ball of the Century' gave the visitors hope of putting up another fightback. And fight they did, as Australia were reduced to 46/4 at one stage, and later lost their fifth with 71 on the board after Beth Mooney was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, though, aced the finisher's role in the end with some support from Georgia Wareham (10*) as the seventh-wicket pair setup a four-wicket win with five balls to spare.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Match starts at 1.40 pm IST.

Updated Date: October 10, 2021 15:31:47 IST

