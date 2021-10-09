Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I, LIVE cricket score: Visitors lose half of their side

14:36 (IST)

After 12 overs,India Women 61/6 ( Deepti Sharma 8 , Pooja Vastrakar 0)

Nicola Carey, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Tight off side field for Ghosh. No space there square of the wicket to play her shots. Two cut shots go to point. The fourth ball stays low and Ghosh does well to put some bat on it. Carey mixing up the speed really well. She gets  a reward for her disciplined bowling with a wicket, of Ghosh, on the last ball. 

14:35 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Carey strikes this time, in just her first over and cleans up Ghosh. Slower ball, roll of the fingers on the ball and a frustrated Ghosh stepped out and played without judging the speed of the ball, missed it and the ball hit the timber. India lose their sixth wicket. Richa Ghosh b Carey 2(10)

  

14:31 (IST)

After 11 overs,India Women 60/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 2 , Deepti Sharma 7)

Wareham continues. Deepti Sharma is the new batter in. She plays a fine sweep for four runs to fine leg boundary. Good batting despite the tough situation India have found themselves in. Seven off the over. 

14:28 (IST)

After 10 overs,India Women 53/5 ( Richa Ghosh (W) 1 , Deepti Sharma 1)

Gardner continues. With Harman and Bhatia there, it seemed things were falling back in place for Indians but all of this in the past now. Harman done in by the spin, Bhatia done in by confusion while running between the wickets. Suicidal run out. Inexperience telling in that dismissal. 

14:26 (IST)
wkt

OUT! BLUNDER in the middle. Lots of NAHI, NAHI, NAHI and YES YES YES. Confusion running between the wickets as Ghosh, the new batter, works the ball to leg side and calls for a double, there was none but in in confusion Bhatia had started from a second from the batting end and by the time she was told there no run on, it was too late. India lose half of their side. Yastika Bhatia run out (Wareham/Healy) 8(11) 

14:23 (IST)

After 9 overs,India Women 50/4 ( Yastika Bhatia 7 , Richa Ghosh (W) 0)

Georgia Wareham, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack now. Yastika sweeps her on just the first ball but for no run. Thick outside edge off the second ball that races away for four runs third man. Harman runs two to take India to fifty mark and on the next ball, she falls to the trap laid from Wareham. A nice loopy delivery from her that lured her to come out of the crease. 

14:22 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Harmanpreet falls. She gets a loopy delivery from Wareham and she falls for it, steps out but misses the connection completely, Healy does the rest behind the stumps. She is stumped. Big wicket for Aussies as India lose their fourth wicket. Kaur st Healy b Wareham 28(20)

14:18 (IST)

After 8 overs,India Women 43/3 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 26 , Yastika Bhatia 2)

Perry starts the new over with a juicy full toss but Harman fails to put it away for four runs, rather drives it to covers for a single. Yastika gets one in her arc and she pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. Perry then strays down leg and Harman plays in fine for a boundary. Just the third boundary in India innings so far and all from the wood of Harman. Two balls later, gift for Harman again, short and wide and she cuts it hard for the second boundary of the over, fourth overall. Next ball, another four, the fifth for India, short and down leg, Harman plays across and puts it away for a boundary to square leg region. 15 off the over. 

14:13 (IST)

After 7 overs,India Women 28/3 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 13 , Yastika Bhatia 1)

Ashleigh Gardner, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Run-out chance at batting end as Harman struggles to reach, throws herself to reach just in time. Good over from Gardner. Just three off it.  

14:10 (IST)

After 6 overs,India Women 25/3 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 11 , Yastika Bhatia 0)

Aussies dominating the play here. Three wickets lost by India inside the powerplay. Rodrigues, star of first match, fails to deliver tonight. Successful over for Molineux. Just one off the over and a wicket. Yastika Bhatia has come in to bat at 5.

13:15 (IST)

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck
13:14 (IST)

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
13:12 (IST)

TOSS NEWS, 2nd T20I: Meg Lanning has won another toss and Australia are bowling first.
12:58 (IST)

A look at the two squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Hello and welcome to coverage of 2nd T20I between Australia and India to be played at Gold Coast. With first match of the T20I leg getting abandoned due to rain, India will look to earn points in the second game and level series.

Preview: India began the tour of Australia with back to back losses in ODIs but with the win in the third match, they stormed back into form and since then have played good cricket, dominating the hosts in their own backyard.

The only Test match, the pink-ball affair, ended up as a draw but India were a better side in that contest, dominating all four days of the Test.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image:
Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

And then in the first T20I, the team put up a great show till the rain had the last laugh. The big plus for India is that their T20 specialist Jemimah Rodrigues is now back in form. She smashed an unbeaten 49 in quick time in the first match she played in this multi-format series to announce her stunning comeback. India looked set for a win but the rain played the spoilsport.

The second T20I will also be a big opportunity for the young duo of Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh to shine in the middle order.

In the bowling department, veteran seamer Shikha Pandey will carry the onus of getting early wickets, while the likes of Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and spinners Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and

Deepti Sharma will also look to do their job.

Australia, on the other hand, boast of a number of quality all-rounders in the shorter formats and the hosts will depend on them to tame the Indians.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Updated Date: October 09, 2021 14:24:59 IST

