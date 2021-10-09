Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I, LIVE cricket score: Visitors lose half of their side

Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Hello and welcome to coverage of 2nd T20I between Australia and India to be played at Gold Coast. With first match of the T20I leg getting abandoned due to rain, India will look to earn points in the second game and level series.

Preview: India began the tour of Australia with back to back losses in ODIs but with the win in the third match, they stormed back into form and since then have played good cricket, dominating the hosts in their own backyard.

The only Test match, the pink-ball affair, ended up as a draw but India were a better side in that contest, dominating all four days of the Test.

And then in the first T20I, the team put up a great show till the rain had the last laugh. The big plus for India is that their T20 specialist Jemimah Rodrigues is now back in form. She smashed an unbeaten 49 in quick time in the first match she played in this multi-format series to announce her stunning comeback. India looked set for a win but the rain played the spoilsport.

The second T20I will also be a big opportunity for the young duo of Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh to shine in the middle order.

In the bowling department, veteran seamer Shikha Pandey will carry the onus of getting early wickets, while the likes of Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and spinners Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and

Deepti Sharma will also look to do their job.

Australia, on the other hand, boast of a number of quality all-rounders in the shorter formats and the hosts will depend on them to tame the Indians.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

With inputs from PTI