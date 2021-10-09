Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I, LIVE cricket score: Hosts win by four wickets, secure series

Post-match quotes

McGrath, player of the match: Pretty good feeling. India bowled really early. Happy with the series win. It is pretty special to be a part of this team. Conditions were tricky than expected. We get ready to go again tomorrow and play good cricket.

Harmanpreet Singh, India captain: I think 20 runs short today. Wicket was hard to bat on. We have a good team. Tomorrow is another game for us and I want everyone to take responsibility and win games for us. She (Pooja Vastrakar) is improving day by day. She has the talent to do that. It was a great performance from her. Australian side is very good and we need to come with good plans every time we play them.

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: I thought we bowled well. Vastrakar batted well in the end to take them to 118 but we still felt that was at par. There was fair bet of swing around. It is exciting for everyone. Nice to cross the line tonight.