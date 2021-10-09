Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 09 October, 2021

09 October, 2021
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

118/9 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Australia Women

Australia Women

119/6 (19.1 ov)

Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets

India Women Australia Women
118/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.9 119/6 (19.1 ov) - R/R 6.21

Match Ended

Australia Women beat India Women by 4 wickets

Tahlia McGrath - 15

Georgia Wareham - 10

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tahlia McGrath not out 42 33 6 0
Georgia Wareham not out 10 7 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Renuka Singh 4 1 27 0
Pooja Vastrakar 3.1 0 21 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 94/6 (16.4)

25 (25) R/R: 10

Nicola Carey 7(8) S.R (87.5)

st Richa Ghosh b Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I, LIVE cricket score: Hosts win by four wickets, secure series

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I, LIVE cricket score: Hosts win by four wickets, secure series

17:07 (IST)

Post-match quotes

McGrath, player of the match: Pretty good feeling. India bowled really early. Happy with the series win. It is pretty special to be a part of this team. Conditions were tricky than expected. We get ready to go again tomorrow and play good cricket. 

Harmanpreet Singh, India captain: I think 20 runs short today. Wicket was hard to bat on. We have a good team. Tomorrow is another game for us and I want everyone to take responsibility and win games for us. She (Pooja Vastrakar) is improving day by day. She has the talent to do that. It was a great performance from her. Australian side is very good and we need to come with good plans every time we play them. 

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: I thought we bowled well. Vastrakar batted well in the end to take them to 118 but we still felt that was at par. There was fair bet of swing around. It is exciting for everyone. Nice to cross the line tonight.  

16:56 (IST)

AUSTRALIA WIN by four wickets to seal the multi-format series!

Inside edge off McGrath's bat does not travel far but she still runs a single to take Australia home. They win by four wickets and courtesy this win, they take the series.

Good fightback from Indians after the fall of the ninth wicket during their batting innings. Vastrakar played brilliantly and then India started well with the ball in hand and kept Aussies work hard for runs. But yet again, McGrath abd Mooney pair combined to take them home. 

  

16:55 (IST)

Renuka back on to bowl an important 19th over. McGrath hits two boundaries off the first two balls and then collects two. Takes a single to put Wareham on strike. Wareham rotates the strike. Good batting this from the two. Big hitting done early on and now rotating the strike. McGrath takes single to tie the match.

Australia need 1 off the last over.

16:52 (IST)

FOUR and FOUR! McGrath hits two back to back boundaries at the start of the 19th over by Renuka to bring the equation to 6 needed off 10 balls.

16:51 (IST)

After 18 overs,Australia Women 105/6 ( Tahlia McGrath 29 , Georgia Wareham 9)

Pandey comes back on. Rocket throw from Rodrigues from the deep. India have fielded well tonight. Fuller delivery, the second ball, Wareham misses it completely. Harman is pumped up. Deepti messes up in the deep, lets it go and Australia collect another boundary. Wareham hit that four. She can bat, has strike of 125 in WBBL. Boundary off the last ball brings the equation to 14 needed off 12 balls.

16:45 (IST)

After 17 overs,Australia Women 94/6 ( Tahlia McGrath 27 , Georgia Wareham 0)

Run out chance on the first ball of the Gayakwad over. Carey played it to Verma on mid wicket and rana risky single. Verma aimed at it taking her time yet missed the throw. Had she hit, Carey was a goner. Next ball, McGrath sweeps for four runs. Carey yorks herself, clean bowled by Gayakwad and that brings Wareham in the middle. Straightaway there is a slip in place. Six off the over and a wicket. Australia Women need 25 runs in 18 balls.

16:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Carey's gone, Gayakwad with her third wicket. Yorker length from Gayakwad after she sees Carey dancing out and the ball hits the stumps, bails fall off. Australia lose their sixth. 

Carey st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 7(8)

16:41 (IST)

After 16 overs,Australia Women 88/5 ( Tahlia McGrath 22 , Nicola Carey 6)

Renuka back into the attack. Good over from over. Four singles and a double. Six off it. No boundaries. Good job from someone who is playing just her second game. Australia Women need 31 runs in 24 balls.

16:34 (IST)

After 15 overs,Australia Women 82/5 ( Tahlia McGrath 20 , Nicola Carey 2)

Harmanpreet is back on. She is using the towel on the ball which means there is a considerable amount of dew on the ball. McGrath is continuing to play her shots. She is powerful and has many shots up her sleeve. Lovely cover drive for four on the third ball of the over. She is a key wicket here. Two back to back dots from Harman after that boundary. One off the last ball. Australia Women need 37 runs in 30 balls

16:30 (IST)

After 14 overs,Australia Women 76/5 (Tahlia McGrath 6, Nicola Carey 1)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad back into the attack and she picks up her second wicket on just the first ball of her third over. Removes the big fish - Mooney. Five off the over. Nicola Carey has joined McGrath in the middle. Australia Women need 43 runs in 36 balls.

13:15 (IST)

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck
13:14 (IST)

India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
13:12 (IST)

TOSS NEWS, 2nd T20I: Meg Lanning has won another toss and Australia are bowling first.
12:58 (IST)

A look at the two squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Hello and welcome to coverage of 2nd T20I between Australia and India to be played at Gold Coast. With first match of the T20I leg getting abandoned due to rain, India will look to earn points in the second game and level series.

Preview: India began the tour of Australia with back to back losses in ODIs but with the win in the third match, they stormed back into form and since then have played good cricket, dominating the hosts in their own backyard.

The only Test match, the pink-ball affair, ended up as a draw but India were a better side in that contest, dominating all four days of the Test.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image: Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with the T20I series trophy. Image:
Twitter/@AusWomenCricket

And then in the first T20I, the team put up a great show till the rain had the last laugh. The big plus for India is that their T20 specialist Jemimah Rodrigues is now back in form. She smashed an unbeaten 49 in quick time in the first match she played in this multi-format series to announce her stunning comeback. India looked set for a win but the rain played the spoilsport.

The second T20I will also be a big opportunity for the young duo of Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh to shine in the middle order.

In the bowling department, veteran seamer Shikha Pandey will carry the onus of getting early wickets, while the likes of Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and spinners Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and

Deepti Sharma will also look to do their job.

Australia, on the other hand, boast of a number of quality all-rounders in the shorter formats and the hosts will depend on them to tame the Indians.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: October 09, 2021 17:00:08 IST

