Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I, Highlights, Full cricket score: Hosts secure series

That's it from us as well.

Good game of cricket. Tough result for India. They lose the match and the series. Had they batted slightly better, the result could have been different. Coach Ramesh Powar was seen giving some pep talk to the players at the end of the match. The Indians need to keep the morale high. The last game of the tour is tomorrow and India must aim to finish the tour on a high.

Australia, on the other hand, far away from being clinical but enough gas in the tank to clinch the series. They have done this without some of their senior players. Another plus is that they have found some great young stars for the future like McGrath, who was exceptional again tonight.

We meet again tomorrow for the coverage of the third T20I. It is a game India will be playing with an intention to prove a point, and finish the tour on a good note.

Match starts at 1.40 pm IST. Our LIVE blog will begin at 12.30 pm IST. Please join us. Thanks for joining us in our coverage today. Good-bye. Have a good day.