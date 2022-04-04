Australia win women's cricket World Cup for record seventh time: Here's how they took home the trophy each time

Australia demolished England to win a record seventh World Cup title at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 3 April. Alyssa Healy's 170-run knock helped Australia post a mammoth total of 356 runs. In reply, England were bowled out for 285, despite Nat Sciver’s unbeaten 148. With their 71-run victory, Australia proved to be the dominating side once again.
As Australia women celebrate their seventh World Cup title, here's a look at all the occasions when the women in yellow took the trophy home:
1978:
Australia put up a fantastic performance in the second edition of the Women's World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 66 runs, India by 71 runs and defending champions England by eight wickets. Sharon Ann Tredrea bowled a ruthless spell of 4/25 in the match against England to reduce the side to 96/8. Skipper Margaret Jennings' half-century powered the team to an easy win in the finals.
1982:
Australia won 11 out of its 12 matches in this edition. The Aussies faced off against arch-rivals England once again in the final. While England managed to score 151/5 in 50 overs, Australia's Jen Jacobs, Karen Read, Sharon Ann Tredrea and Marie Cornish gave some top-notch performances to help their team clinch the World Cup for the second time.
1988:
England and Australia met for the third time in the tournament final. England were restricted to 127. Lindsay Reeler’s 115-run stand with Denise Annetts battered the opposing team’s bowlers and led the women in yellow to secure their third consecutive championship title.
1997:
A record 11 teams played in this edition of the tournament. While the host nation, India, did reach the semi-final stage, they lost to Australia by 19 runs. In the final, New Zealand opener Debbie Hockley scored 79 to take her team to 164. But, the team’s bowling department was no match for the Australian batting line-up. The Aussies reached the target with five wickets to spare and took home the trophy for the fourth time.
The women in yellow were dominant throughout this edition of the World Cup. The team managed to win five of their seven round-robin stage matches, with the remaining games being washed out. The finals saw Australia defeat India by a staggering margin of 98 runs. Aussie southpaw Karen Rolton’s unbeaten 107 won her the Player of the Match. She was awarded the Player of the Tournament as well.
2013:
After failing to go beyond the third place playoffs in the 2009 Women’s World Cup, the Aussies bounced back in style and went on to win their sixth championship title. The team beat West Indies by 114 runs in the final. Ellyse Perry picked three wickets and was ably assisted by Megan Schutt, Erin Osbrone and Lisa Sthalekar, who scalped two wickets each.
England batter Nat Sciver’s 148 went in vain, as her teammates kept getting dismissed by the opposing team. Jess Jonassen and Alana King scalped three wickets each to restrict England to 285. Australia won the final by 71 runs to secure a record seventh World Cup title.
