Second T20I preview: Fast bowler Billy Stanlake claimed four wickets and captain Aaron Finch blazed his way to an unbeaten half-century as Australia crushed Pakistan by nine wickets in a Twenty20 tri-series match on Monday.

Pakistan, who thumped Zimbabwe by 74 runs in the opening game on Sunday, were stunned by Stanlake's early burst of 4-8 and were dismissed for 116.

Earlier, Finch opted to field after winning the toss and Stanlake blew away the top order before Andrew Tye finished off the tail with 3-38. Shadab Khan top-scored with 29 as Pakistan top order batsmen crumbled against Stanlake's pace and bounce.

Finch then led Australia to 117-1 in 10.5 overs by smashing six 6s and four 4s in an unbeaten 68 off 33 balls.

"We had a disappointing tour of the UK. It's great for us to get a nice start in the series," Stanlake said, referring to Australia's six defeats against England in last month's five one-day internationals and one-off T20.

"My role is to be aggressive up front and take wickets in the powerplay."

Finch picked up three slip catches as Pakistan was reduced to 24-4.

"The tone the bowlers set with the ball on a pretty good wicket was fantastic," Finch said. "We've been putting in plans, it did not come off in England, (but) it was a pretty polished performance here."

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said his team's torrid start was tough to overcome.

"The toss is very important, if you lose too many wickets in the first six overs, you can't survive in the match," he said. "Credit to Stanlake, he bowled with pace and bounce."

Australia take on Zimbabwe in the next match on Tuesday.

