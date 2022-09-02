Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022: Queensland’s Riverway Stadium Weather Update

Australia are looking in an outstanding form in the 50-over format. They thrashed Zimbabwe in the first two matches of the three-match One Day International series and have bagged the series already.

They will eye to end the series on a positive note as they have New Zealand and India to face in the upcoming fixtures. Those series will also be held on their home soil. Australia will take on Zimbabwe for the third and final ODI on Saturday at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland at 5:10 AM IST.

The previous two ODIs were also played at this venue. Australian bowlers demolished the Zimbabwe batter on both occasions. Spinners played a pivotal role in the damage. Cameron Green and Adam Zampa showed their class and led the attack. However, the surface at the Riverway Stadium is known for being batting-friendly and the team batting first won most of the matches, according to the previous results here.

The Zimbabwe batting line-up will require to show more maturity and wait for the ball to enter their region. In the last game, pacers were also seen in a good rhythm. Apart from Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc’s three-wicket haul, Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava picked up two early wickets. In the third match, Zimbabwe will aim to display more composure and prevent the whitewash.

Weather Update:

Australia vs Zimbabwe third One Day International is all set to take place at Riverway Stadium, Queensland. The weather condition is expected to be cloudy during the 50-over face-off. However, there is no chance of rain being the spoilsport during the third ODI. The temperature will hover between 15 and 27 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed can go around 19-23 km/h.

Probable Playing 11s:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.