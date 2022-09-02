Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad update

Australia and Zimbabwe will square off for the third One Day International of the three-match series on Saturday at Queensland’s Riverway Stadium at 5:10 AM IST. Australia have already sealed the series by winning the previous two matches.

Though there is no chance for them to bounce back in the series, the visitors will try to show their strength and reduce the lead. Australian bowlers are on the top of their forms.

They managed to wrap up Zimbabwe’s innings for just 96 runs in the last match. This performance will help to boost their confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in November this year in Australia.

Aussie star batter Steve Smith has been outstanding in the series. He is the highest run-scorer for the side with 95 runs so far. Spinner Cameron Green delivered some commendable spells and has taken 7 wickets, which is the most from the side.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza who had a lot of responsibilities on his shoulder, failed miserably in both matches. Wesley Madhevere batted well in the first match and scored 72 runs. It has been the highest individual score so far among the visitors. There has no notable contribution been recorded from others.

Australia vs Zimbabwe Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Steven Smith

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: David Warner, Steven Smith, Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl

Possible Playing 11s:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.