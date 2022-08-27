Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Streaming and Squad updates

Australia will take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI on Sunday on August 28. Australia will return to this format after their 3-2 loss to Sri Lanka in the ODI series in July. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, come into this match after suffering a 3-0 whitewash against India. The Regis Chakabva-led have made some good strides in this format in recent months and will head across to Australia for the first time in 19 years.

The Aaron Finch-led Australia will start as favourites and would want to use the ODI series against Zimbabwe as an opportunity to notch up ICC ODI Super League Points. The hosts have named a strong squad and the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, and Glenn Maxwell will all be seen in action.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza has been superb in the recent months and he has already slammed three tons in his last six ODIs. He was instrumental in their win over Bangladesh and almost led them to a win against India in the final ODI. They need their top order to be far more consistent if they have to compete against Australia.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Australia vs Zimbabwe match will not be shown on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Australia vs Zimbabwe Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Sean Williams

Batsmen: David Warner, Steven Smith, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams

Wicket-keeper: Regis Chakabva

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

Predicted Playing XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain & wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava