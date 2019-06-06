Brathwaite finally gets a wicket as he gets Cummins caught at deep backward square followed by two consecutive fours for the impressive NCN. One over the extra cover and another with a pull shot to mid-wicket. Nine off the over.

Excellent over from Thomas in the death to put some temporary break on the runs flow. Just five from this over.

The excellent innings comes to an end but it has put Austrlia in a strong position with a total to defend. Went for a slog shot off the full delivery but failed to clear the long-on boundary as Holder took the catch in the deep.

FOUR! Starc swirls on his feet to swivel the short ball from Brathwaite to the deep square leg for his first boundary

Starc was looking to clear the long-on fence but didn't get the distance as Holder took the catch. Still a fantastic recovery from Australia after being 79/5. Aussie bowler will fancy their chances.

"It did take time to get used to the short balls. (288 enough?) Hope so. We've given ourselves a chance. (On Smith) We're nowehere as talismanic. Just showing his class," says Coulter-Nile at the end of the Australia innings.

A standing ovation at Trent Bridge for Coulter-Nile. A brilliant knock by the Australian No.8, that innings has ensured that this game is now in the balance. Coulter-Nile wicket has also led to small collapse at the end. It means West Indies have restricted Australia to less than 300. Australia will fancy their chances and will back their bowling against a rapid-fire West Indies batting.

Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis walk out to open the West Indies innings, and Mitchell Starc has the first new ball in hand, ready to bowl the first over. Start of what will likely be a challenging chase for Holder and company.

Starc starts off with four wides down the leg side. Both Gayle and Lewis then collect a single each to open their accounts. Seven conceded by the left-arm pacer in the first over of the innings.

EDGED AND TAKEN ! Lewis nicks the ball to Smith standing in the slips. Tighting, probing line outside off pays dividends for Cummins in the form of the early breakthrough. WI 7/1

Wicket maiden! Cummins bowls what is the bowling equivalent of gold, not conceding a run while getting the dangerous opener Lewis to nick the ball to Smith in the slips. Just the start the Aussies wanted in their defence of the 289-run target.

Cummins does the trick. Australia are masters at riding on the momentum wave. West Indies need to be watchful early on and not succumb to poor strokes.

FOUR ! The ball rears up on Gayle, who gets a bit of glove on it. The ball then flies over the leaping wicketkeeper, and then all the way to the third man fence. WI 11/1

Gayle slashes the ball towards cover, where the ball lands just short of the diving Stoinis. Gayle then gloves a short ball over the keeper, towards the third man fence. Gayle then overturns two incorrect decisions by the umpire — the first a caught-behind appeal that turns out to be the ball brushing past the off-stump (yet another instance of that happening), followed by a successful lbw appeal which later is shown to be the ball missing the leg stump by a fair bit. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Heaves over mid off does Gayle, collecting his second boundary of the innings! The Jamaican completes 1,000 World Cup runs in the process! WI 17/1

Andre Russell has not scored a fifty in ODI World Cups yet. He has played nine innings so far. His highest score is 49 which came against England at Chennai in 2011.

Shimron Hetmyer averages 50.46 while batting first in ODIs. However, while chasing, his average comes down to 27.77.

Darren Bravo’s batting average of 13.75 in England in ODIs - the second lowest for him in a country in ODIs after Ireland (12.00).

Shai Hope has amassed 596 runs from 10 innings at an average of 59.6 in this year in ODIs - the most among all the players.

Chris Gayle has scored 50-plus runs in each of his last six ODI innings.

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours to Gayle, this one heaved towards the midwicket fence! WI 21/1

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the cow-corner fence with disdain! Gayle's on a roll! WI 27/1

Big over for the Windies, with 15 coming off it, including three boundaries to Gayle, who also completes 1,000 World Cup runs in the process. The Jamaican, though, has to be a little careful with his shot selection, having survived a dismissal scare in the penultimate ball in which a top-edge landed beyond mid on's reach.

Adam Zampa has taken 21 wickets in ODIs this year - the joint most for a spinner alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

Windies is the only team against which Mitchell Starc has taken two ODI five-wicket hauls.

Pat Cummins has taken 20 wickets in his last six ODI matches at an average of 11.85.

OUT ! Gayle finally has to march back to the dressing room. Gets rapped on the backpad off a full delivery from Starc. Gayle tries reviewing it again, but gets 'Umpire's Call' this time. WI 31/2

Starc begins the over with a couple of dots, followed by a wide. Sharp yorker to Gayle in the fourth delivery, the batsman bringing his bat down in time to guide it to square leg for a brace. Gayle gets trapped lbw in the penultimate delivery, this time getting umpire's call with the ball just about clipping the leg stump. Out walks Pooran, with Windies in a bit of trouble after losing both their openers.

Second maiden for Pat Cummins in three overs, with Shai Hope still taking his time in finding his feet and getting used to the surface. Australia, meanwhile, are in control of the proceedings at the moment.

FOUR ! Lovely drive through the cover region to get off the mark! Pooran announces himself at the crease! WI 35/2

Starc finally has his man. Gayle was expecting the short ball, his weight was on the back foot and the good length ball from Starc undoes him. A decision to drop Darren Bravo could come back to haunt West Indies big time. Shai Hope needs to be the anchor man and importantly West Indies need to overcome the burst from Cummins and Starc.

FOUR ! Inswinger from Starc has been flicked away towards the midwicket fence! Some start for the West Indies No 4 batsman. WI 41/2

4,2,4. That's how Pooran starts off in Starc's fourth over, guiding the ball to either side of the wicket to get going in no time. 10 off the over.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Pooran off a back-of-length delivery from Coulter-Nile! WI 46/2

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries to Pooran off Coulter-Nile! 50 up for the Windies! WI 50/2

First bowling change of the innings, with Coulter-Nile, Australia's batting hero earlier in the day, bowling his medium-pace in place of Cummins. Hope takes a single off the third ball. Pooran then collects back-to-back fours as Windies breach the 50-run mark in the eighth over.

Change of ends for Cummins. Hope cops a painful blow in the box in the third delivery after an inside edge, taking a few seconds to regain his composure. Third maiden for the right-arm pacer in four overs.

Pooran pulls towards the midwicket fence for a single off the fourth delivery. Hope runs the ball to deep midwicket for a brace off te penultimate delivery of the over, before collecting a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Four off the over. West Indies collect 54 runs in the first powerplay, losing both openers along the way.

Four conceded by Cummins in his fifth over, the first three of which are wides. The pacer bowls a barrage of short-pitched deliveries to Hope, who doesn't look very comfortable with the length and the angle. He collects a single off the last ball to keep the strike.

FOUR ! Crunched past backward point by Pooran. The ball then rolls away to the shortest boundary, where Zampa puts in a dive in vain. WI 63/2

Spin brought into play for the first time, with Maxwell bowling from the end where Coulter-Nile was operating from. Hope collects a single off the first ball. Pooran then collects his fifth boundary off the second ball, followed by three off the third delivery. Single off the next two deliveries, followed by a dot off the final delivery. 10 off the over.

Now Coulter-Nile replaces Cummins, conceding four singles in his third over. Good partnership so far between Pooran and Hope, worth 41 at the end of the over, with Pooran being the aggressor-in-chief.

This has been a terrific counter-attack from Pooran. The two glorious pull shots of Coulter-Nile has set the tone for his innings. Australia need wickets from their 'tier' 2 bowlers if they are going to win this match. The pitch will get slightly slower and Zampa could be pivotal to Australia's chances.

Three singles collected off Maxwell's second over. Pooran, in the meantime, is batting on 30, having collected five boundaries along the way.

Three singles conceded by Coulter-Nile in his fourth over, with the umpire calling for drinks at the end of this over.

Zampa brought into the attack after drinks. Leg bye collected off the first delivery. Appeal for run out two balls later after a deflection off Zampa's hand carries the ball all the way to the non-striker's stumps. Hope though, had grounded his bat by then. Just two off Zampa's first over.

SIX ! First big hit of the innings, and this one brings up the fifty stand for the third wicket . Pooran hooks a short ball from Stoinis towards fine leg. WI 86/2

Stoinis brought into the attack in the 17th over. Pooran brings up the fifty stand with a six over fine leg. Single collected off the fourth and fifth deliveries. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Hope takes 52 balls to collects his first boundary, driving the ball through extra cover. AUS 92/2

Five runs collected from Zampa's second over, including a boundary to Hope off the penultimate delivery, his first four in the innings.

FOUR ! Pulled away behind square on the off side by Shai Hope, who's looking a lot more comfortable at the crease now! WI 99/2

Six collected from Stoinis' second over, including a boundary to Hope off the last delivery of the over, the result of a pull behind square on the off side.

OUT ! Some catch by the Aussie skipper at backward point! Zampa gets rid of the well-set Nicholas Pooran, who falls 10 short of his half century. The flourishing partnership comes to an end. Pooran got a thick leading edge while looking for a lofted shot down the ground. WI 99/3

Excellent over from Zampa, one in which he gets rid of the set batsman in Nicholas Pooran, requiring a superb effort by Finch at backward point after a leading edge to result in the dismissal. Three runs and a wicket off the over.

Good knock by Pooran, but it has come to and end far too quickly. Zampa has made a habit of taking wickets with the wide, loopy and googly. Good catch by Finch. Hope and Hetymer, the backbone of the WI batting need to rebuild again. The game is in the balance again.

Starc brought back. Concedes four leg byes off the second delivery, the ball flying past a diving Carey after nudging past Hetmyer's thigh. Starc follows it up with a sharp bouncer to Hetmyer, one that floors the left-handed batsman. Concedes a wide down the leg side while bowling to Hope in the penultimate delivery. Starts off his new spell by conceding six runs off his fifth over.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, where defending champions Australia play West Indies in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Stay tuned for LIVE scores and updates.

Excellent delivery from Thomas! Pitched in the corridor of uncertainty forcing Finch to show his bat for defense as the ball moved away slightly to take the edge on its way to the keeper.

Cottrell worked excellently to set this wicket up. Bowled a short one followed by a full delivery which Warner drove straight to the backward point fielder. Cottrell celebrates the wicket with his signature salute.

Another great execution by Russell. The pacer bowled a couple of short balls to Khawaja even hitting Khawaja once on the helmet and then followed it u with a full ball way from the body as Khawaja edged that playing a wild slash and Hope took a brilliant diving catch.

What's happening here! Australia lose their fourth wicket. Maxwell departs to a bouncer. Cottrell got the short ball on to his face as Maxwell top-edged the pull shot behind the wicket for Hope to take another catch.

Partnership broken. Such an unlucky dismissal for Australia. Half-tracker from Holder as Stoinis went with the pull shot but played it straight to the short mid-wicket fielder.

The x-factor of Andre Russell gets Windies the breakthrough. He got the ball to tail away from length as Carey edges it trying to poke it to the third man area.

FIFTY! Nathan Coulter-Nile completes his half-century with a double. His first at the international level

Cottrell takes an unbelievable catch to remove Smith. The Australian whipped it to backward square leg as Cottrell came running, stretched his arm to pluck it out of air. Released it in air again as he was close to the fence, took a step and recollected the catch.

Finally a wicket for the all-rounder. Cummins wanted to go big on the short ball but top-edged his pull shot as the fielder took the catch at deep backward square leg.

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said on Tuesday.

"We have to adapt to the West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be the same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly.

"Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," said Langer said.

"Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a little bit more unorthodox.

"Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here