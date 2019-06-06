First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 6 Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
ICC CWC | Match 7 Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Australia vs West Indies, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Smith, Carey complete fifty-partnership

Date: Thursday, 06 June, 2019 17:16 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

143/5
Overs
29.0
R/R
4.93
Fours
17
Sixes
0
Extras
18
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Steve Smith Batting 40 61 4 0
Alex Carey (W) Batting 44 52 7 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Oshane Thomas 6 0 37 1
Sheldon Cottrell 6 0 28 2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • After 28 overs,Australia 137/5 ( Steve Smith 39 , Alex Carey (W) 39)

    First look at the spin today as Ashley Nurse, off-spinner, comes into attack. Smith goes for a booming cover drive on the first ball and almost nearly ends up chopping it onto stumps. An encouraged Holder brings in the first slip as Carey reverse-sweeps the tossed up ball to empty third man fence. Eight off the over.

  • FOUR! Carey exceutes a well-controlled reverse-sweep against the tossed up delivery by Ashley Nurse to target the empty third man area

  • After 27 overs,Australia 129/5 ( Steve Smith 37 , Alex Carey (W) 33)

    50-run partnership up for Smith and Carey! The pair has worked well to lead another recovery. Carey also added a four with a smack through extra-cover off Holder.

  • FOUR! Excellent shot. What lovely hands from Carey. Just a bit back of length from Holder and Carey creams that through extra-cover

  • After 26 overs,Australia 122/5 ( Steve Smith 36 , Alex Carey (W) 27)

    Despite losing the opportunity to grab Smith's catch in the last over, the pacer's bowling remains spotless as he finishes another tight over. Just three from the it.  

  • After 25 overs,Australia 119/5 ( Steve Smith 34 , Alex Carey (W) 26)

    Smith top-edged his pull shot to the fine leg but Cottrell lost his footing, made a mess of the opportunity and the Aussie got a boundary. Apart from adding a triple with a whip to mid-wicket. Two more singles added.

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    It took Alex Carey 15 balls to get off the mark, but he has really getting into the groove.  Three boundaries in that one over and the shackles have been broken. Australia had only managed to score seven runs in the last six overs before the 23rd over.   

  • FOUR! Cottrell had an opportunity to take a catch at fine leg but he lost his footing as the top-edge off Smith's bat ran down to the fence

  • After 24 overs,Australia 110/5 ( Steve Smith 26 , Alex Carey (W) 25)

    Carey took long to get off the mark but he's clearly on top of Windies pacers at the moment. Smacked two wide and short deliveries of Cottrell over the fielder to the empty third man before drilling down the half-volley down the ground for third boundary of the over

  • FOUR! Cottrell has lost his rythm a bit. bowling a half-volley as Carey drills that through mid-off for a boundary

  • FOUR! Some width offered and Carey is not going to sit back as he drives that over the backward point for another boundary in the over

  • FOUR! Short and wide delivery from Cottrell as Carey throws his bat on it to carve it uppishly to third man

  • After 23 overs,Australia 96/5 ( Steve Smith 25 , Alex Carey (W) 12)

    Carey gets two boundaries in the over to break the monotonous flow of the game from last few overs. Played a cheeky controlled uppercut over the slip cordon for a four before driving the full delivery from Thomas through mid-off. 

  • FOUR! Brilliant use of feet from Carey as he lunges forward to drive the full ball through mid-off as the fielder messes his work

  • FOUR! Well played! Controlled cut shot over the slip cordon from Carey against the short ball from Thomas

  • After 22 overs,Australia 86/5 ( Steve Smith 24 , Alex Carey (W) 3)

    Another maiden over for Holder. Skipper has been quite tight and accurate so far apart from the first over where he went for few runs. His match figures currently read 5-2-12-1.

  • After 21 overs,Australia 86/5 ( Steve Smith 24 , Alex Carey (W) 3)

    Three off the over. Carey took some risk on the last ball with an upper cut towards backward point but thankfully it went over the fielder. He was almost undone by the length ball of Thomas which stopped on him.

  • After 20 overs,Australia 83/5 ( Steve Smith 23 , Alex Carey (W) 1)

    Skipper Holder has returned to the attack replacing Brathwaite. Just one from this over as Carey finally gets off the mark on his 15 ball with a nudge on leg side.

  • After 19 overs,Australia 82/5 ( Steve Smith 23 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

    The big Thomas has been called into attack. Concedes two wide deliveries down the leg in the over. Got one to rise sharply on Smith as he fended it off by gloving it to square off. 

  • After 18 overs,Australia 80/5 ( Steve Smith 23 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

    Just one from the over. Good over from Brathwaite including a big appeal for LBW against Carey but it was going over the stumps, so umpire gave it not out. Windies took a review and lost it. 

  • REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Massive appeal for LBW against Carey as Brathwaite strikes the pads with a full angled in delivery. Not out given. DRS taken and replays show it was going over the stumps

  • After 17 overs,Australia 79/5 ( Steve Smith 22 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

    Wicket-maiden and Windies are back into the game. Such an unlucky dismissal for Stoinis. He went with the pull shot as Holder banged it in short but slammed it straight to the mid-wicket fielder. Alex Carey replaces the all-rounder.

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    Just when Australia was building a partnership Stoinis has flat batted a short ball to midwicket. Stoinis will be disappointed with that, it was half-tracker and he was well set. West Indies right on top and a lot now depends on Steve Smith.  Carey is a smart cricketer and will to bat for a long period. 

  • WICKET! Stoinis c Pooran b Holder 19(23)

    Partnership broken. Such an unlucky dismissal for Australia. Half-tracker from Holder as Stoinis went with the pull shot but played it straight to the short mid-wicket fielder.

  • After 16 overs,Australia 79/4 ( Steve Smith 22 , Marcus Stoinis 19)

    Brathwaite did everything right on the first five deliveries only to ruin it on last ball with a loosener as Smith crashed the wide delivery through covers for a boundary.

  • FOUR! Excellent drive through the deep extra cover from the bat of Smith off Brathwaite

  • After 15 overs,Australia 75/4 ( Steve Smith 18 , Marcus Stoinis 19)

    Smith and Stoinis have plotted a nice recovery from the turmoil when Aussies were 38/4. The good thing for Australia is that they are scoring at a good rate despite fall of early wickets. Decent over from Holder. Just three singles off it. 

  • After 14 overs,Australia 72/4 ( Steve Smith 16 , Marcus Stoinis 18)

    First over in last five to not have a boundary. Just four from the over of Brathwaite including a wide. Time for the drinks break.

  • After 13 overs,Australia 68/4 ( Steve Smith 14 , Marcus Stoinis 17)

    Windies could rue this lack of control on the game later. Jason Holder brings himself into attack but his inaccuracy costs him two fours. Two fuller deliveries were driven pat past him as Stoinis adds some quick runs. 

  • FOUR! Angled in full delivery as Stoinis takes his front leg out to drive it past the bowler for an excellent looking shot

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Stoinis checked his straight drive just a bit as the chip went past the diving mid-off fielder to run down to the long-off fence

  • After 12 overs,Australia 60/4 ( Steve Smith 14 , Marcus Stoinis 9)

    Boundaries and runs have started to flow for Australia. Brathwaite kept it tight for first five deliveries giving away just two singles only to bowl a wide short ball on last ball for Smith to cut it through point for a four. 

  • FOUR! Wide and short from Brathwaite as Smith rocks back to cut it through point for a four

  • After 11 overs,Australia 54/4 ( Steve Smith 9 , Marcus Stoinis 8)

    After such a great start, Windies need to maintain the pressure after all we all know what happed in the 1996 edition. The last two overs have been pretty loose. Smith got a four in this over after driving the full toss from Russell down the ground. Six off the over.

  • FOUR! Poor delivery from Russell as he dishes out a full toss which is driven through the line by Smith for another boundary

  • After 10 overs,Australia 48/4 ( Steve Smith 4 , Marcus Stoinis 8)

    Windies opt for a change, bringing in Carlos Brathwaite into attack and Australia breathe a sigh of relief. Brathwaite missed his mark and bowled a low full-toss which was driven down the ground by Stoinis to get off the mark. His short ball which lacked punch was also pulled by the all-rounder to deep backward square leg for another boundary.

  • FOUR! Stoinis picks the short one from Brathwaite early to crash it with a pull shot to deep backward square leg

  • FOUR! Stoinis opens his account with a drive down the ground as Brathwaite missed his mark and ended up bowling a low full-toss

  • After 9 overs,Australia 40/4 ( Steve Smith 4 , Marcus Stoinis 0)

    Very few things can excite you like watching Windies pacers doing well. And today's performance has rewinded the clock a bit for the 70s and 80s fans. Another great bouncer by Russell but Smith does well to drop his head to leave it on its way to the keeper. Just two from the over courtesy two wides as Russell attempted more bumpers.

  • After 8 overs,Australia 38/4 ( Steve Smith 4 , Marcus Stoinis 0)

    Another over and another wicket! Windies pacers have rip through Australia's top order. Cottrell uses the bouncer to perfection to remove Maxwell, got the bouncer to leap into his face as Maxwell top-edged the pull shot behind the wicket to the keeper. Marcus Stoinis is now out to bat in the eight over. 

  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    Sensational catch by Shai Hope and Khawaja perishes to a wide half-volley. An shocking shot by Glen Maxwell and Australia are getting blown apart by West Indies. An uncharacteristic shot, but a clear indicator that Khawaja was rattled by the series of bouncers. Maxwell has never been comfortable against pace and short pitch bowling. 

  • OUT! Maxwell c Shai Hope b Cottrell 0(2)

    What's happening here! Australia lose their fourth wicket. Maxwell departs to a bouncer. Cottrell got the short ball on to his face as Maxwell top-edged the pull shot behind the wicket for Hope to take another catch.

  • After 7 overs,Australia 36/3 ( Steve Smith 3 , )

    West Indies tormented Pakistan with pace and bounce and now Australia are under the pump with the use of same strategy. New bowler Russell bowled a couple of short balls to Khawaja even hitting him on his helmet once before bowling a full delivery away from his body as he edged it to the keeper. Hope dive brilliantly to his left to take the catch.

  • WICKET! Khawaja c Shai Hope b A Russell 13(19)

    Another great execution by Russell. The pacer bowled a couple of short balls to Khawaja even hitting Khawaja once on the helmet and then followed it u with a full ball way from the body as Khawaja edged that playing a wild slash and Hope took a brilliant diving catch.

  • After 6 overs,Australia 33/2 ( Usman Khawaja 11 , Steve Smith 2)

    West Indies are clearly on the top here with Aussie batsmen opting for caution. Just one from Cottrell's over as Smith steered one down to the third man.

  • After 5 overs,Australia 32/2 ( Usman Khawaja 11 , Steve Smith 1)

    Thomas has got a leg slip in position for Khawaja. Tried a few back of length deliveries but the poor execution helped Khawaja to flick one from leg to fine leg fence for a boundary. Six off the over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    — Steve Smith has scored 45-plus runs each of his last three ODI innings against Windies, including two fifties.

    — Glenn Maxwell’s batting average of 42.00 in ODIs - the second highest for him in a calendar year in ODIs. 

  • FOUR! Short delivery on the leg as Khawaja helped it on its way to fine leg over the leg slip for a boundary

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Updates: First look at the spin today as Ashley Nurse, off-spinner, comes into attack. Smith goes for a booming cover drive on the first ball and almost nearly ends up chopping it onto stumps. An encouraged Holder brings in the first slip as Carey reverse-sweeps the tossed up ball to empty third man fence. Eight off the over.

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said on Tuesday.

"We have to adapt to the West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be the same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly.

"Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," said Langer said.

"Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a little bit more unorthodox.

"Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Squads:

West IndiesChris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019

