Good over for the West Indians, with 10 coming off Zampa's fifth, including a couple of boundaries to an increasingly confident Shai Hope. Loud lbw appeal against Hope in the fourth delivery is turned down, with the Aussies deciding against going for the review. Replays confirm an inside edge.

FOUR ! Back-of-length from Coulter-Nile, Hetymer nails his pull, guiding the ball towards the midwicket fence! WI 133/3

Coulter-Nile brought back into the attack in the 25th over, conceding seven off his fifth over, including a boundary to Hetmyer off a well-timed pull that sends the ball gliding away to the midwicket fence. The game is very much a balanced one at the halfway stage in the West Indies innings.

FOUR ! Full from Zampa, Hetmyer gets down on one knee and whips the ball towards the square-leg fence. Zampa cannot help break into the smile after the boundary. WI 138/3

Five collected in Zampa's sixth over, including a boundary to Hetmyer off the last delivery. The partnership between the two batsmen is worth 39 at the end of this over.

FOUR ! Nudged past the keeper has Hope, the ball then running away to the fine leg fence unhindered. WI 142/3

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries to Shai Hope, this one a classic cover drive, beating the man at extra cover. WI 146/3

Fifty up for Shai Hope in 76 deliveries ! The West Indies No 3 took his time to get settled at the crease, and looked uncomfortable against Starc and Cummins' barrage of short deliveries, but is a completely different batsman right now, having spent quite some time at the centre. WI 149/3

Fine half-century by Shai Hope. He has weathered the bouncer barrage and started to attack the bouncers especially from the likes of Coulter-Nile. Boundary in each of the last five overs, Coulter-Nile leaking runs and Australia need a wicket desperately.

Good over for the Windies, with 11 coming off it, including back-to-back boundaries to Shai Hope in the second and third deliveries. Hope brings up his half-century with a single off the last delivery.

OUT ! Mix-up between Hope and Hetmyer after the former drives the ball towards extra cover. Hetmyer's sent back after travelling nearly halfway down the pitch, and is nowhere in the frame by the time Maxwell disturbs the stumps at the non-striker's end. Australia needed a bit of luck at this stage. WI 150/4

Maxwell's return to the attack brings about the breakthrough that the Aussies were looking for, with a breakdown in communication between Hope and Hetmyer resulting in the latter getting run out for 21. Two runs and a wicket from the over.

FOUR ! Holder rocks back and cuts the ball behind point to collect his first boundary of the innings. WI 155/4

Holder collects his first boundary at the start of the over, cutting the ball behind point. Khawaja saves a couple of runs for the Aussies with a dive at long on after a drive down the ground by Hope off the fourth delivery. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Nine off the over.

Maiden over for Glenn Maxwell, his first in four overs. Holder's adjudged LBW in the penultimate delivery, and the West Indies skipper decides to review. Overturns the on-field decision after the ball is found to be pitching marginally outside leg.

FOUR ! Holder whips a back-of-length delivery from Cummins towards the midwicket fence for a one-bounce four. WI 165/4

Cummins returns to the attack, conceding seven off his sixth over, including a boundary to Holder off the second delivery.

Hope cuts the ball through point for a double off the first delivery. The two batsmen continue to display some good running between the wickets, with back-to-back doubles off the last two balls. Six off the over, with drinks called on the field after this over.

FOUR ! Hope shuffles to his right, and guides the ball towards the fine leg where, where the fielder puts in a dive in vain. WI 178/4

Holder heaves the ball toward deep square leg for a single off the second delivery. Hope then collects a boundary off the penultimate delivery, guiding the ball towards the fine leg fence.

FOUR ! Holder gets an outside edge that sends the ball running away to third man. WI 182/4

This game is evenly poised. Three DRS decision overturned, the one against Holder might prove to be the most pivotal. Starc and Cummins between them still have 7 overs, but it is other 10 that West Indies will target. The pitch is abrasive and if Starc can get some reverse swing it could become a challenge.

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours to the West Indies skipper, this time driven through the cover region. WI 186/4

Maxwell concedes 10 off his sixth over, including back-to-back boundaries to the West Indies skipper off the first two balls of the over, as well as a couple of singles.

OUT ! Massive blow for West Indies, as Hope departs for 68 after chipping the ball straight to Khawaja at mid on! WI 190/5

Excellent over from Cummins, one in which he gives away just two singles, before getting rid of Shai Hope off the last delivery. Massive blow to the Windies, losing the man who was expected to anchor the innings all the way through. WI need 99 to win off 90 balls.

The on-field umpires continue to have a torrid time, with Ruchira Palliyaguruge raising his finger after an lbw appeal from Zampa against Holder. The Windies skipper decides to review it, and the ball's found to be missing leg by a fair bit. "Atrocius bit of umpire," goes on-air commentator Michael Holding. Just one off Zampa's eighth over. WI need 98 off 84.

SIX ! Top-edge off Holder's bat carries the ball all the way beyond the fine leg fence! WI 197/5

Shai Hope what have you done? That was in all likelihood going to be Cummins' last ball of the spell. In the meantime, Holder is lucky to escape a brain-fade trying to sweep a full ball from Zampa. Starc vs Russell could well decide the game. Russel was fantastic in the IPL, but how does he cope with Starc and when does he attack Zampa?

Starc returns to the attack, conceding seven off his seventh over, including a big hit over fine leg off a top-edge off Holder's bat. WI need 91 to win off 78 balls.

SIX ! Dre Russ takes two deliveries to make an impact, getting down on one knee and smoking it out of the ground for a maximum! 200 up for the Windies! WI 205/5

FOUR ! A six and a four in three balls for Andre Russell, and the Aussies will be very worried right now. Smacks this over the bowler's head, the ball landing on the cushion and being adjudged a four in the end. WI 209/5

Big over for the Windies, with Andre Russell announcing himself at the crease with a six and a four. 12 off the over, one that brings down the required rate by a notch. Dre Russ, meanwhile, completes 1,000 ODI runs. WI need 79 off 72.

FOUR ! Drilled down the ground by Dre Russ! Near yorker from the left-pacer, and Russell nails his drive! WI 216/5

OUT! Outstanding catch by Glenn Maxwell, running in the opposite direction from cover! Russell ended up playing a wild shot too many and pays the price for the same, getting a thick leading edge on this occasion. WI 216/6

Russell's cameo comes to an end and Mitchell Starc wins the big battle. Fair to say, for the first time today, Australia are the favourites to win this match. Still 11 overs to go and with Starc along with Cummins only having four overs left between them one wonders why Russell would attempt such an adventurous stroke.

Russell collects another boundary, hammering the ball down the ground, but ends up paying the price for being too reckless, getting caught by Maxwell, who covers a lot of ground running from point. Seven runs and a crucial wicket from the over. WI need 72 to win from 66 balls.

FOUR ! Heaved away towards the midwicket fence by Holder, who's now crucial to Windies' chances after the exit of Hope and Russell. WI 221/6

Coulter-Nile returns to the attack in the 40th over, conceding four off his seventh over, all of which are collected by Holder with a pull towards the deep midwicket for a boundary in the penultimate delivery. WI need 68 to win from 60 balls.

FOUR ! Another boundary to Holder in Zampa's last over, this one off an outside edge that sends the ball running away to the third man fence. WI 230/6

Zampa concedes nine off his final over, with Holder collecting two boundaries, to finish with figures of 1/58. WI need 59 to win from 54 balls.

Coulter-Nile continues from the other end. The bowler leaps up in the air after Brathwaite slices the ball in his direction, the chance being too high for up. Single off the third and fourth deliveries, followed by two dots. Just two off NCN's eighth over. WI need 57 to win from 48 balls.

Cummins returns to the attack, keeping it tight by conceding just a single. Brathwaite, meanwhile, looks a little uncomfortable at the crease at the moment. WI need 56 to win from 42 balls.

FIFTY up for Jason Holder off as many deliveries, pulling the ball towards deep midwicket for a single to bring up the milestone for the ninth time in his career! WI 236/6

SIX ! Whattey shot! After struggling with his timing in the previous over, Brathwaite smacks this out of the park to vent his frustration out. Steps forward and pulls this over the deep midwicket fence. WI 242/6

Coulter-Nile into his ninth over. Holder opens the face of his bat and guides the ball towards third man for a brace off the second delivery. Pulls hard towards deep midwicket off the fourth ball to bring up his ninth ODI fifty. Brathwaite smacks the ball into the stands off the next delivery to take some pressure off his back. 10 off the over. WI need 46 to win from 36 balls.

FOUR ! Brathwaite rides the bounce and slices the ball down the ground for a boundary! WI 247/6

Brathwaite starts off with a boundary down the ground. He then miscues the ball beyond mid on's reach off the next delivery. Holder just about manages to reach the striker's end after responding to a call for a single from Brathwaite in the third. Leg bye collected off the last ball. Cummins concedes eight off his last over, finishing with 2/41 from his quota. WI need 38 to win from 30 balls.

West indies need to do this smartly. Five overs to go, Starc will bowl two, Coulter-Nile one and possibly Stoinis/Maxwell the other two. Finch needs to make some big decisions on when to bowl out Starc. Ashley Nurse is also a capable batsmen, but West Indies would want these two to be there until the end.

Excellent delivery from Thomas! Pitched in the corridor of uncertainty forcing Finch to show his bat for defense as the ball moved away slightly to take the edge on its way to the keeper.

Cottrell worked excellently to set this wicket up. Bowled a short one followed by a full delivery which Warner drove straight to the backward point fielder. Cottrell celebrates the wicket with his signature salute.

Another great execution by Russell. The pacer bowled a couple of short balls to Khawaja even hitting Khawaja once on the helmet and then followed it u with a full ball way from the body as Khawaja edged that playing a wild slash and Hope took a brilliant diving catch.

What's happening here! Australia lose their fourth wicket. Maxwell departs to a bouncer. Cottrell got the short ball on to his face as Maxwell top-edged the pull shot behind the wicket for Hope to take another catch.

Partnership broken. Such an unlucky dismissal for Australia. Half-tracker from Holder as Stoinis went with the pull shot but played it straight to the short mid-wicket fielder.

The x-factor of Andre Russell gets Windies the breakthrough. He got the ball to tail away from length as Carey edges it trying to poke it to the third man area.

FIFTY! Nathan Coulter-Nile completes his half-century with a double. His first at the international level

Cottrell takes an unbelievable catch to remove Smith. The Australian whipped it to backward square leg as Cottrell came running, stretched his arm to pluck it out of air. Released it in air again as he was close to the fence, took a step and recollected the catch.

Finally a wicket for the all-rounder. Cummins wanted to go big on the short ball but top-edged his pull shot as the fielder took the catch at deep backward square leg.

The excellent innings comes to an end but it has put Austrlia in a strong position with a total to defend. Went for a slog shot off the full delivery but failed to clear the long-on boundary as Holder took the catch in the deep.

Starc was looking to clear the long-on fence but didn't get the distance as Holder took the catch. Still a fantastic recovery from Australia after being 79/5. Aussie bowler will fancy their chances.

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said on Tuesday.

"We have to adapt to the West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be the same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly.

"Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," said Langer said.

"Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a little bit more unorthodox.

"Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

