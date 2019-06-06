Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, where defending champions Australia play West Indies in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Stay tuned for LIVE scores and updates.

If a meeting between former champions sounds drab, how about good, old-fashioned Aussie grit striving to stonewall Caribbean flair? Both teams are enjoying a second wind of sorts, and look certain to test each other after opening their respective campaigns with facile wins. While West Indies out-bounced Pakistan in their previous match, Australia had little trouble in setting aside Afghanistan. Promises to be a cracker!

If you have been living under a rock for the better part of last 24 hours, here's some breaking news: 2011 champions India opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa on Wednesday, and two World Cup debutants, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, impressed with their nerveless excellence. Read more about their performance in this analysis by Jigar Mehta .

India got off to a winning start in World Cup 2019 yesterday against South Africa while New Zealand edged a thriller against Bangladesh. Here's the link to the the Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins podcast discussing the action from the ICC event.

South Africa suffered a third defeat in as many games, getting outplayed by the Indian team at Southampton on Wednesday. Telford Vice writes on how the Faf du Plessis-led Proteas are beating themselves as much as they are being beaten. Read the full piece here .

"Chris Gayle was at practice for the last couple days, so he is all well and ready to go for me. Andre will be assessed in training, and we're very, very hopeful that he'll be fit," Holder said ahead of Australia match.

Andre Russell has had to deal with recurring knee issues over the years and was seen limping in the field after his fiery spell against Pakistan.

"Yes it does look like that surface. There's a bit of grass, but no green here. Cracks have not opened up. Looks like a belter. The ball will come on to the bat nicely. Good luck to the bowlers," adds Holding.

"It's a good surface, already been played on. Last time Australia bowled here, they conceded 481. Is it still that kind of a surface Mikey," goes Shaun Pollock, ending with a question to fellow cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Holding.

No changes for Australia as Aaron Finch opts for an unchanged side.

Australia have won each of their last nine ODI matches. They have also won each of their last seven matches in ICC ODI World Cups.

Australia have lost only one match out of their last 10 ODIs against West Indies.

— Marcus Stoinis needs to score 37 more runs to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs.

— Ashely Nurse needs to take one more wicket to complete 50 wickets in ODIs.

— Chris Gayle needs to score 13 more runs to become the third player to score 19,000 international runs for Windies after Brian Lara and Shiv Chanderpaul.

— Andre Russell needs to score two more runs to become the 11th player with 1000-plus runs and 50-plus wickets for Windies.

— Chris Gayle needs to score six more runs to complete 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups after Brian Lara and Viv Richards.

Beautiful morning in Nottingham for the Aus v WI clash. Crowd is building and the sun is shining. West Indies will bowl and Bravo has been replaced by Lewis. No changes for Australia. Pitch is the same as England Vs Pakistan clash. It is a lot drier but still a good one for batting.

We are done with the national anthems as players make their way to the middle for live action. Aaron Finch and David Warner will open for Australia. Oshane Thomas to bowl the first over.

"Inauspicious start," says Ian Bishop as Oshane Thomas sprays his first ball long way down the leg for a wide and four byes. Couple of singles and then Thomas bowls a perfect inswinging yorker to Warner but it was a no-ball. Warner, however, fails to make the most of the free-hit, hitting it for just a single. 10 off the over. Very untidy start

West Indies deciding to hit Australia with pace early on. Oshane Thomas bowled first change in the last match. They cannot afford to be too short either and let Warner get away to a flying start.

Sheldon Cottrell, left-arm pacer, comes into attack for second over. There is some late swing on offer for the bowlers early on. Five from this over.

Aaron Finch has scored five fifty-plus scores including two centuries out of his last six ODI innings.

Excellent delivery from Thomas! Pitched in the corridor of uncertainty forcing Finch to show his bat for defense as the ball moved away slightly to take the edge on its way to the keeper.

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said on Tuesday.

"We have to adapt to the West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be the same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly.

"Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," said Langer said.

"Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a little bit more unorthodox.

"Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

