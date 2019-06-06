First look at the spin today as Ashley Nurse, off-spinner, comes into attack. Smith goes for a booming cover drive on the first ball and almost nearly ends up chopping it onto stumps. An encouraged Holder brings in the first slip as Carey reverse-sweeps the tossed up ball to empty third man fence. Eight off the over.

Brathwaite recalled into attack. Finishes his sixth over by giving away six runs. Couple of braces on last two balls for Carey as he decides to take on the bouncers from the pacer with shots to fine leg.

Three runs off Nurse's over. Carey had an opportunity to put away a half-tracker to the fence but Russell did well at mid-wicket to stop it.

The x-factor of Andre Russell gets Windies the breakthrough. He got the ball to tail away from length as Carey edges it trying to poke it to the third man area.

Russell called back into attack and strikes immediately to break the partnership. The length ball tailed a bit away from Carey who edged it trying to feel the ball with no foot movement. New batsman Nathan Coulter Nile offers an opportunity with his top-edge off a short ball lobbing up in the air but if fell in a safe area.

A tame dismissal for Alex Carey. The blade was slightly open at impact as he tried to just push the ball down to third man. He had done all the hard work and was shifting gears so efficiently. Andre Russell just has that knack of picking up wickets and he has his second for the day. The short ball barrage might be re-introduced against the Australian lower order.

Just one from the over but it included an ugly hit to Smith that had him in a bit of trouble. Thomas got the ball to kick up from length to hit the gloves of Smith who did well to keep it down.

Four off the over. NCN gets a single with a shot to mid-off while Smith adds a triple with a crash through covers on the last ball.

FOUR! Thomas was looking for a quick yorker there but NCN was quick with his bat coming down quickly to play that down to the ground

FOUR! NCN makes the most of the full delivery on leg as he flicks that over to fine leg for second boundary of the match

Thomas would be disappointed with that over as NCN smashed him for two overs and he gave away 13 in total. The first four came with NCN driving the full ball down the ground while another overpitched ball was slammed to fine leg fence.

FOUR! NCN swings his bat wildly with the short ball in sight, a faint edge but it runs down to the fence

NCN could prove to be the difference today. He's raced to 21 off 20, adding valuable runs to Australia's tally. Got a four with top-edge off Russell's short ball which went through the fine leg area. Two more wides in the over. There have been 21 extras already today.

FIFTY! FOUR! Excellent battling innings for Smith. He went with the slash after spotting the width and the bottom-edge took it past the third man fielder

Smith brings up his fifty! The former skipper is playing an innings of a leader here. Reached the milestone with a four as the bottom-edge off the slash shot raced to the third man fence.

A much needed fifty for Australia and Smith. He has willing to duck, weave and leave the short ball rather than taking it on unlike his teammates. Importantly, he knows his role in this team is to drop anchor and bat through the 50 overs. West Indies have bowled well to him, but he has found a way to accumulate the runs.

FOUR! The short stuff is not working against NCN as he hooks another one of them to fine leg

NCN slams another short ball to fine leg for a four. Windies have to think of something else against NCN. Short ball is not working. Length ball might do as one of them zipped back in to hit him on the pads but umpire wasn't interested. May be there was an inside edge or it was too high.

Six from the over of Cottrell. The pacer has two more overs left. It's almost time where Holder and Co should start worrying a bit.

SIX! First maximum of the match. Banged in full on pads by Russell as NCN picks it off his pads to deposit it into stands past deep square leg.

200 up for Australia! 50 partnership up for Smith and Coulter-Nile. The pair reached there with NCN hitting the first six of the match with a flick off the pads over deep square leg. Russell's knee can't take anything more and he has left the pitch.

Huge cheer in the stadium as Gayle gets to the ball to cut off a shot from NCN. A brilliant dive by Nurse off his bowling to cut off a straight drive from Smith. Windies have been poor in the field today but that was encouraging. Four off the over.

FOUR! NCN is adding quick runs into Australia's accounts. Got a full toss on off and he chipped it over mid-wicket for a boundary

NCN has now raced to 46 in just 38 balls taking the momentum away from Windies. Got a full toss on off and chipped it over mid-wicket for a four. Eight off the over.

Four off the over. A bit of miscommunication between Smith and NCN led to a mix-up but Coulter-Nile got into the crease safely in the end after he set off after playing a shot on leg.

FOUR! With width on offer, Smith wanted to cut it past point but it ran down to the third man fence with an outside edge

FIFTY! Nathan Coulter-Nile completes his half-century with a double. His first at the international level

SIX! Poor delivery, rank full toss on pads from Brathwaite and NCN slams that over long-off for a maximum

NCN has reached to his fifty. His first for Australia. Excellent innings which has powered Australia to a strong position. He also slammed Brathwaite for a six after he got a full toss on pads. Smith got a four after an outside edge flew to the third man fence. 15 off the over.

This innings by Coulter-Nile really starting to hurt the West Indies. He has taken on the bouncer and got away with it. The ball is also old and the pitch has lost its zing making it easy for him to get on top of the ball. Russell has also gone off the field, so with Smith, Australia could still post a score around 275.

FOUR! NCN moved across as Nurse tried targeting his leg stump but it was helped on its way to fine leg fence

DROPPED! NCN went with a falt-batted shot towards the mid-wicket but it has been put down by Hetmyer

NCN adds another boundary with some smart batting. Moved across to help the leg side ball on its way to fine leg fence. Smashed a flat-batted shot to mid-wicket off Nurse but Hetmyer put it down. 12 off the over.

FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Thomas and Smith launches it over extra-cover for a boundary

Cottrell takes an unbelievable catch to remove Smith. The Australian whipped it to backward square leg as Cottrell came running, stretched his arm to pluck it out of air. Released it in air again as he was close to the fence, took a step and recollected the catch.

No Stokes, Cottrell has taken the catch of #CWC19

Cottrell just took one of the best catches of all time to remove Smith. Even better than the Stokes one. Smith's whip was going well over deep backward square leg as a running Cottrell somehow managed to pluck it out of air to everybody's surprise, released it back in air to avoid contact with the fence, took a step forward and recollected the catch. Pat Cummins has come out to bat now.

Arguably, the best catch of the World Cup by Cottrell to dismiss Smith. That boundary isn't circular, it is actually straight, so it is difficult to judge. In the meantime, Coulter-Nile has changed the dynamics of the game. This is the exact reason why Coulter-Nile got the nod ahead of some of the other bowlers. It was his ability to hit a long ball and score valuable runs down the order.

SIX! Short delivery from Cottrell is pulled powerfully to deep bakward square as Brathwaite dives in vain at the fence

SIX! And now NCN has got to the highest score by a No 8 batsman in World Cup history. This was smashed over long-on

Two back-to-back sixes in the over and NCN has now reached the highest score by a No 8 batsman in World Cup history. Slammed the short ball to deep backward square leg fence while the full ball was smashed over long-on. 16 off the over.

Finally a wicket for the all-rounder. Cummins wanted to go big on the short ball but top-edged his pull shot as the fielder took the catch at deep backward square leg.

FOUR! Too full and on off by Brathwaite as NCN gets on his knees to slam that over extra cover for a boundary

FOUR! Everything is working for NCN and he's picking the gap excellently. Picks the short ball early to crash it through mid-wicket

Brathwaite finally gets a wicket as he gets Cummins caught at deep backward square followed by two consecutive fours for the impressive NCN. One over the extra cover and another with a pull shot to mid-wicket. Nine off the over.

Excellent over from Thomas in the death to put some temporary break on the runs flow. Just five from this over.

The excellent innings comes to an end but it has put Austrlia in a strong position with a total to defend. Went for a slog shot off the full delivery but failed to clear the long-on boundary as Holder took the catch in the deep.

FOUR! Starc swirls on his feet to swivel the short ball from Brathwaite to the deep square leg for his first boundary

Starc was looking to clear the long-on fence but didn't get the distance as Holder took the catch. Still a fantastic recovery from Australia after being 79/5. Aussie bowler will fancy their chances.

"It did take time to get used to the short balls. (288 enough?) Hope so. We've given ourselves a chance. (On Smith) We're nowehere as talismanic. Just showing his class," says Coulter-Nile at the end of the Australia innings.

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: Justin Langer has hailed the West Indies' "Calypso cricket", admitting they were his heroes when he was growing up as he prepares Australia to face their current battery of fast bowlers.

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, meet at Trent Bridge on Thursday after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

Head coach Langer said defending champions Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the West Indies quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and Wales.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," he said on Tuesday.

"We have to adapt to the West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. South Africa will be the same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly.

"Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, were the dominant force in the world game for two decades and boasted a succession of world-class fast bowlers and thrilling batsmen.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket, and I think we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket," said Langer said.

"Running and bowling fast. They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls so Darren Bravo's probably a little bit more unorthodox.

"Always exciting playing the West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Squads:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here