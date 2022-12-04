Marnus Labuschagne continued his superb form as he hit an unbeaten 104 to add to his first innings of 204 to become the third Australian with single and double centuries in a Test as Australia set West Indies an unlikely 498 runs to win the opening Test at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

West Indies reached stumps on Saturday at 192 for three in its second innings in 62 overs on the fourth day, needing another 306 runs for what would be a sensational victory.

Australia earlier declared on 182 for two at Lunch with Labuschagne and Steve Smith 20 not out after having resumed the fourth day on 29 for one. The home side scored 153 runs in the session in just 26 overs.

The 81-run stand between Labuschagne and Smith followed their 251-run third-wicket stand in the first innings where Smith also scored an unbeaten 200.

The home side hit up a formidable 598 for four declared in its first innings and dismissed West Indies for 283.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite led the resistance in the second innings with a fighting 101 not out, his 11th ton in 80 Tests, and laid the platform with debutant opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (45) in a 116-run opening stand.

(With AP inputs)

