|Australia
|West Indies
|273/3 (76.3 ov) - R/R 3.57
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Batting
|105
|199
|10
|0
|Travis Head
|Batting
|73
|100
|7
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Roston Chase
|11
|0
|56
|0
|Devon Thomas
|8.3
|0
|38
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 131/3 (42.4)
|
142 (142) R/R: 4.15
Marnus Labuschagne 64(105)
Travis Head 73(100)
|
Steven Smith (C) 0(8) S.R (0)
c & b Jason Holder
Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Follow live score, updates and commentary as AUS take on WI in Adelaide.
Australia vs West Indies Preview: An injury to Pat Cummins has forced Australia to recall Scott Boland to the pace attack and return Steve Smith to the captaincy for the second Test against West Indies in Adelaide.
Cricket Australia released a statement saying Cummins hadn’t had enough time to recover from the upper leg injury he sustained in the 164-run win in Perth last week but he was expected to be fit for Australia’s first Test against South Africa in Brisbane next week.
Boland will join Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in Australia’s pace attack for the second Test.
Smith returned to the Test team in 2019 as a specialist batter after a 12-month suspension and has been eased back into leadership roles. He has played 88 Test matches, including 35 as captain, and averages 61.62 with the bat.
The West Indies have been struggling with injuries, with allrounder Raymon Reifer ruled out before the series and batter Nkrumah Bonner replaced under the concussion protocols during he first Test.
AUS vs WI 1st Test Highlights: West Indies fail to chase an improbable target, fall short by 164 runs as Nathan Lyon wrecks havoc on Day 5 with a six-wicket haul.
Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith hot double centuries to help Australia post 598/4, a total they declared.
Chandrapaul has recorded 437 runs in 50 first-class games at an impressive average of 34.21 including two centuries in the 2022 West Indies championship.