Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Live: The West Indies have had little success in the shortest form of cricket lately but veteran Jason Holder says that won’t diminish the Test team’s ambitions for the two-match series against Australia.

The Caribbean side lost in the preliminary stage of the Twenty20 World Cup in late October in Australia, beaten by both Ireland and Scotland. Those losses meant the team which won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016 didn’t qualify for the main tournament.

Coach Phil Simmons has quit and the two Tests in Australia — the second a day-night match beginning 8 December in Adelaide — will be his last in charge.

Holder says the Test team is going in the opposite direction — unbeaten this year with series wins at home against Bangladesh and England.

Meanwhile, Warner said he will reassess his future at the end of the Test summer in Australia, with the opener likely to be the first of the current team to retire from red-ball cricket.

The 36-year-old Warner is on track to play in his 100th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground beginning 26 December against South Africa. In 96 Tests, Warner has scored 7,817 runs at an average of 46.52 with 24 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.