First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Windies skipper Jason Holder hopeful of Andre Russell regaining full fitness

West Indies captain Jason Holder on Wednesday said that he is very, very hopeful of star all-rounder Andre Russell getting fit in time for their World Cup game against Australia here on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Jun 05, 2019 21:51:38 IST

Nottingham: West Indies captain Jason Holder on Wednesday said that he is "very, very hopeful" of star all-rounder Andre Russell getting fit in time for their World Cup game against Australia here on Wednesday.

Russell has had to deal with recurring knee issues over the years and was seen limping in the field after his fiery spell against Pakistan.

Russell was seen limping in the field after his fiery spell against Pakistan. Reuters

Russell was seen limping in the field after his fiery spell against Pakistan. Reuters

While Chris Gayle has regained full fitness, Russell has not, said Holder on eve of the game.

"The beauty with both of those guys (Gayle and Russell) is they've played enough cricket. We just tend to trust them, take their word and then make a final determination on the team then," said the captain.

"Chris was at practice for the last couple days, so he is all well and ready to go for me. Andre will be assessed in training, and we're very, very hopeful that he'll be fit."

Trent Bridge will play host as Holder's side and Australia renew a battle that goes right to the start of World Cup history with this game a repeat of the first final in 1975.

The West Indies came out on top then but it's their counterparts who have boasted the record since, with no side winning close to the five titles they have in their collection.

Yet when it comes to Thursday's titanic tussle, what's written in the history books is firmly in the past for Holder.

Instead the focus is on maintaining the form that inspired victory over Pakistan last Friday, with a tough test in store against an Australia side also on a high from victory over Afghanistan.

"It's always been a great rivalry between West Indies and Australia. I think everybody is expecting a really good contest. We're up for the challenge. I think they're up for the challenge, as well.

"I wouldn't really get too deep into rivalries, but we expect a really good contest from the Australians. I'm not caught up with rivalry, I'm not caught up with the past per se. It's a matter for us to go into the game looking to execute our plans and beat Australia," Holder added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 21:51:38 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Andre Russell, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs West Indies, Chris Gayle, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Holder, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, World Cup 2019 Austalia, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all