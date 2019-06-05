First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch wary of 'dangerous' Windies, says it is important to get a good start

Australia captain Aaron Finch expects his side to face a very dangerous West Indies when the teams meet in a mouthwatering World Cup clash at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 05, 2019 22:47:42 IST

Nottingham: Australia captain Aaron Finch expects his side to face a "very dangerous" West Indies when the teams meet in a mouthwatering World Cup clash at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Reigning champions Australia started their title defence with a seven-wicket stroll against Afghanistan, while the West Indies' fast bowlers were especially impressive in skittling out Pakistan for just 105 on the way to a comfortable win at Trent Bridge.

Australia captain Aaron Finch addresses a press conference. AFP

Australia captain Aaron Finch addresses a press conference. AFP

West Indies, with veteran opener Chris Gayle leading the way, have the run-scoring power to give an Australia side strong in both batting and bowling a run for their money.

"They're a very dangerous side and I think that whichever team comes out and executes it from the start of the game, I think it's important that you start really well, whether you bat or bowl first," Finch told reporters at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

"Those first 10-over periods are going to be really crucial because we know how damaging the West Indies can be during that period. But equally, if we get off to a good start then we can start to try to get into our work a bit," the opening batsman added.

"I think if we're tentative and a bit stand-offish and wait for things to happen, that's when they can dominate you from the start."

Thursday's match sees Australia back at a Trent Bridge ground where England posted a one-day international record 481 for six against them last year.

"I think just before we turned up to the training yesterday (Tuesday), a few boys talked about their previous experiences here, which obviously haven't been overly pleasant," Finch admitted.

"But we're in the home change rooms, which is a first for everyone, which is nice.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 22:47:42 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Aaron Finch, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all