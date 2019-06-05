Australia vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch wary of 'dangerous' Windies, says it is important to get a good start
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
Nottingham: Australia captain Aaron Finch expects his side to face a "very dangerous" West Indies when the teams meet in a mouthwatering World Cup clash at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
Reigning champions Australia started their title defence with a seven-wicket stroll against Afghanistan, while the West Indies' fast bowlers were especially impressive in skittling out Pakistan for just 105 on the way to a comfortable win at Trent Bridge.
Australia captain Aaron Finch addresses a press conference. AFP
West Indies, with veteran opener Chris Gayle leading the way, have the run-scoring power to give an Australia side strong in both batting and bowling a run for their money.
"They're a very dangerous side and I think that whichever team comes out and executes it from the start of the game, I think it's important that you start really well, whether you bat or bowl first," Finch told reporters at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.
"Those first 10-over periods are going to be really crucial because we know how damaging the West Indies can be during that period. But equally, if we get off to a good start then we can start to try to get into our work a bit," the opening batsman added.
"I think if we're tentative and a bit stand-offish and wait for things to happen, that's when they can dominate you from the start."
Thursday's match sees Australia back at a Trent Bridge ground where England posted a one-day international record 481 for six against them last year.
"I think just before we turned up to the training yesterday (Tuesday), a few boys talked about their previous experiences here, which obviously haven't been overly pleasant," Finch admitted.
"But we're in the home change rooms, which is a first for everyone, which is nice.
Jun 05, 2019
Jun 05, 2019 22:47:42 IST
