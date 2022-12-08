Australia vs West Indies Preview: An injury to Pat Cummins has forced Australia to recall Scott Boland to the pace attack and return Steve Smith to the captaincy for the second Test against West Indies in Adelaide.

Cricket Australia released a statement saying Cummins hadn’t had enough time to recover from the upper leg injury he sustained in the 164-run win in Perth last week but he was expected to be fit for Australia’s first Test against South Africa in Brisbane next week.

Boland will join Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in Australia’s pace attack for the second Test.

Smith returned to the Test team in 2019 as a specialist batter after a 12-month suspension and has been eased back into leadership roles. He has played 88 Test matches, including 35 as captain, and averages 61.62 with the bat.

The West Indies have been struggling with injuries, with allrounder Raymon Reifer ruled out before the series and batter Nkrumah Bonner replaced under the concussion protocols during he first Test.

