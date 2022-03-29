Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia Women Vs West Indies Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Women Vs West Indies Women At Basin Reserve, Wellington, 30 March, 2022

30 March, 2022
Starts 03:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia Women

Australia Women

305/3 (45.0 ov)

1st Semi-Final
West Indies Women

West Indies Women

68/2 (17.2 ov)

Australia Women West Indies Women
305/3 (45.0 ov) - R/R 6.78 68/2 (17.2 ov) - R/R 3.92

Play In Progress

West Indies Women need 238 runs in 166 balls at 8.60 rpo

Stafanie Taylor (C) - 5

Hayley Matthews - 17

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Hayley Matthews Batting 26 33 2 0
Stafanie Taylor (C) Batting 5 26 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Alana King 1 0 1 0
Ashleigh Gardner 0.2 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 44/2 (9.3)

24 (24) R/R: 3.06

Deandra Dottin 34(35) S.R (97.14)

c Annabel Sutherland b Tahlia McGrath

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 1st semi-final

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 29th, 2022
  • 12:12:22 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Australia take on West Indies in the first semi-final of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The two teams set to battle it out on Wednesday couldn’t have had more different routes to the semi-final.

Australia sewed up a semi-final spot with two games to go while the Maroon Warriors could only watch on as South Africa defeated India in the last over of the final group game to confirm the Windies’ place in the final four.

Australia women vs West Indies women, Aus vs WI Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

Australia women vs West Indies women, Aus vs WI Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

It perhaps puts the pressure on Australia – and this is something they have been building towards since their defeat to India in the semi-finals of the 2017 edition.

They bounced back with consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup wins and are now on a quest to hold both trophies at the same time.

Captain Meg Lanning has well and truly led from the front, racking up the highest score of the group stage with 135 not out against South Africa.

She sits second in the overall run charts behind Laura Wolvaardt, and her vice-captain Rachael Haynes is one position behind her.

Despite Australia’s dominance, they say they are a side still searching for a perfect game and were given a scare by newcomers Bangladesh in their final match of the league stages.

While the wickets have been evenly shared among Australia’s bowlers – spin trio Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King all have eight – one West Indies player is topping all the charts.

Hayley Matthews has enjoyed a stellar tournament, scoring the first century of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 with 119 against New Zealand in the opening game, also taking two wickets.

She has continued to pile on the runs and sits 11th with 226, the most of any of the West Indies players, and she is out front as their best wicket-taker too.

Matthews is the only player in this ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to have opened the batting and bowling and is thriving under the pressure, having taken 10 wickets including career-best figures of four for 15 against Bangladesh.

Australia won by seven wickets when the two sides met in the group stages, also in Wellington, and were also the victors in the 2013 final, the only time the West Indies have progressed to the showpiece.

So, while Stafanie Taylor’s side will be looking for revenge, Lanning will be hoping to maintain Australia’s sterling record against the West Indies having lost only once in 13 ODI meetings.

Squads:

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser

With inputs from ICC media zone

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women's World Cup

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 29, 2022 12:12:22 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Perry injury blow to Australia ahead of West Indies semi-final, England-South Africa square up again
First Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Perry injury blow to Australia ahead of West Indies semi-final, England-South Africa square up again

Captain Meg Lanning confirmed the six-time champion Australians would be without Perry, who suffered back spasms during the group stage win over South Africa last week.

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Nida Dar guides Pakistan to first win of the tournament in 13 years
First Cricket News

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Nida Dar guides Pakistan to first win of the tournament in 13 years

Pakistan’s battery of spin bowlers came into its own in sticky conditions at Seddon Park to deal a blow to the West Indies' hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Watch: West Indies team celebrates reaching Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-finals
First Cricket News

Watch: West Indies team celebrates reaching Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-finals

In the video, the players are seen jumping and screaming in elation as the Indian team's loss confirmed their berth among the final four