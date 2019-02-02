Australia vs Sri Lanka: Visitors lose quick wickets after Dimuth Karunaratne's injury, reach 123/3 on Day 3 at Canberra
Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was stretchered off in a neck brace after being hit by a bouncer Saturday as Sri Lanka chased a massive Australian first innings total built on the back of three centuries.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Vote Junkies vs Fiscal Ninjas: Piyush Goyal's election-year Budget a Game of Thrones script with House of Cards feel
-
Narendra Modi govt's Budget 2019 gives away a lot without taking anything; how's the math working then?
-
Illegal sand mining Part 4: Karnataka continues to bear brunt of resurgent mafia, ever-changing rules
-
US suspends decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on China; Democrats say move opens door to arms race
-
Juhi Chawla on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: We've told an unfamiliar story in a very familiar way
-
Sushil Kumar Modi says ‘surgical strike’ of Interim Budget silenced Opposition, lauds its 'all-inclusivity'
-
Davis Cup Qualifier 2019: India drop down to Asian Zonals after grass-court gamble backfires
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
A dal, by any other name: Your ready reckoner to the confounding world of North Indian lentils
-
1983 बैच के IPS अधिकारी ऋषि कुमार शुक्ला बने CBI के नए डायरेक्टर
-
गुजरात का CM था तब मुझसे भी होती थी पूछताछ, तो आपको क्यों डर लग रहा है दीदी: PM मोदी
-
Budget 2019: पॉपुलिस्ट है लेकिन मिडिल क्लास के लिए आखिरकार कारगर साबित हो सकता है ये बजट
-
Budget 2019: CVoterIndia सर्वे में मिडिल क्लास ने मोदी सरकार के बजट को दिया 'Thumbs Up'
-
Budget 2019: पिछले चार सालों में किसानों के लिहाज से अब तक का सबसे हल्का बजट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Canberra: Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was stretchered off in a neck brace after being hit by a bouncer Saturday as Sri Lanka chased a massive Australian first innings total built on the back of three centuries.
In overcast conditions, the home team resumed Day 2 of the second Test in Canberra on 384 for four and extended their lead to a massive 534 for five when skipper Tim Paine declared.
At stumps, Sri Lanka were 123 for three in reply with Kusal Perera on 11 and Dhananjaya de Silva not out one.
Dimuth Karunaratne is taken off the field after getting hit on the neck by a Pat Cummins bouncer. AP
Paine's declaration looked premature given the ease with which Sri Lanka's openers weathered the new-ball attack led by under-pressure Mitchell Starc.
On a flat Manuka Oval track conducive to batting Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne saw off some lightning quick deliveries and a bouncer barrage and had built an 82-run stand before disaster struck.
Playing in his 58th Test, Karunaratne was 46 not out when a rising Pat Cummins ball appeared to glance off his shoulder and onto his helmet, close to the neck area.
He slumped to the ground, dropping his bat as Australian players ran to assist.
A doctor and physio sprinted onto the ground and called for more medics and after some 10 minutes, he was put on a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf buggy.
Cricket Australia said he complained of pain in the neck and tingling to the hands and was taken to hospital to be assessed.
It clearly unsettled Thirimanne who fell to spinner Nathan Lyon for 41 in the next over, caught by Usman Khawaja at slip.
Cummins then clean-bowled Kusal Mendis for six and when captain Dinesh Chandimal gloved a Starc ball to Paine behind the stumps for 15, the tourists were in trouble.
From drought to flood
The impressive Kurtis Patterson was not out 114 and Paine on 45 at the declaration with Vishwa Fernando the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with 3-126.
After being dropped on his first ball, Patterson, who earned a debut in the first Test at Brisbane after hitting 157 and 102 for a Cricket Australia XI in a warm-up against Sri Lanka, never looked back.
The New South Welshman shored up his credentials ahead of an Ashes tour to England later this year by bringing up his maiden hundred with a drive to mid-off for three after starting the day on 25.
Following a century drought stretching back to October when Khawaja scored 141 against Pakistan in Dubai, it turned into a flood in Canberra with three players bringing up the magical mark.
Opener Joe Burns punished the inexperienced Sri Lankan attack on Friday in a 308-run stand with Travis Head (161), carrying his bat through the day.
But he only lasted five overs Saturday after resuming on 172, adding eight runs before chopping a delivery from quick Kasun Rajitha onto his stumps.
He trudged off dejected after missing a glorious chance to notch a first Test double century against a team missing its three first-choice pace bowlers — Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera — through injury.
Burns' departure brought the consistent Paine to the crease, who took his time to get off the mark but then hit some cracking boundaries to keep the pressure on the visitors, who lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs.
At the other end Patterson grabbed his chance with both hands, smashing 14 fours and a six in his breakthrough knock.
Patterson was prefered for Brisbane and Canberra to young batting prospect Will Pucovski, who was released from the squad late Friday to deal with mental health issues that have plagued him in the past.
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2019 18:53:05 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins' 10-wicket haul guides hosts to innings win inside three days at Gabba
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Visitors likely to rely on lone spinner as they aim comeback on Canberra's Test debut
Australia vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test at Brisbane, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 162 runs in second innings