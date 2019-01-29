Australia vs Sri Lanka: Visitors include uncapped pacer Chamika Karunaratne for second Test in place of injured Lahiru Kumara
Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday.
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
George Fernandes was a die-hard proponent of anti-Congressism, but with shifting loyalties
-
Rahul Gandhi takes pole position with minimum income guarantee announcement, puts Piyush Goyal under pressure ahead of Budget
-
Illegal sand mining: Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh fails to address menace despite tall pre-poll promises; state rivers suffer
-
Emboldened Taliban, impending US drawdown and uncertainty for region means India must engage terrorist outfit in talks
-
It’s a bit like coming home: Viswanathan Anand opens up on completing 30 years since his maiden Wijk aan Zee victory
-
Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about navigating Malayalam cinema as an actor, director and producer
-
Miserly income-tax benefits for education have dented middle class’ passport to prosperity; Budget 2019 should address lacuna
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman on writing about love, desire, longing, and loss
-
सादगी ऐसी कि लोग पहचान नहीं पाए तो खुद बोलना पड़ा- हां, मैं ही हूं जॉर्ज फर्नांडिस
-
यूनिवर्सल बेसिक इनकमः सरकार के लिए पैसे जुटाना मुश्किल ही नहीं नामुमकिन
-
George Fernandes: इमरजेंसी से उभरा जननायक, जिस पर राष्ट्रद्रोह का आरोप थोपा गया
-
TMC का वोटबैंक बन गए हैं बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिए: अमित शाह
-
ParikshaPeCharcha 2: पीएम मोदी ने कहा- बच्चों को डांटते रहना ठीक नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Sydney: Uncapped right arm fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne has been picked by Sri Lanka to replace injured Lahiru Kumara in the Test squad as the visitors bid to level the series in Canberra.
Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday.
File image of Chamika Karunaratne. Twitter/@OfficialSLC
That was a major boost for the Australian team, which recently lost a Test series to India for the first time on home soil.
But Sri Lanka, who recently lost a series 3-0 against New Zealand, now face the unenviable prospect of being swept again.
In another injury blow, Sri Lanka Cricket said Dushmantha Chameera - who injured his left ankle while bowling during the first Test - had been ruled out of the second and final Test starting Friday.
Both bowlers are now returning home, the selectors said in a statement.
Updated Date:
Jan 29, 2019 13:20:05 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne's fifties drive hosts into position of strength on Day 2 of Brisbane Test
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Gabba remains an Aussie fortress like Kotla for India as visitors crumble to innings loss inside three days
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Chandimal and Co's golden chance to clinch elusive win and script 'miracle'