Australia vs Sri Lanka: Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne's fifties drive hosts into position of strength on Day 2 of Brisbane Test
Head hit a Test best 84 and Labuschagne posted 81 as Australia amassed 323 to hold an imposing 179-run innings lead over the Sri Lanka after the second day.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 NEPW Vs INAW Nepal Women beat Indonesia Women by 92 runs
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 BTNW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Bhutan Women by 10 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 MYAW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Myanmar Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 QAT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2019 KWT Vs KSA Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 26th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 26th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 27th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 28th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 28th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank and Bajaj Allianz officials dupe debt-ridden farmers, promise crop loan only on purchase of insurance policy
-
Pullela Gopichand interview: Focus on All England, World Championships ahead of Olympics, dependency on Kidambi Srikanth and more
-
Thackeray movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui powers Abhijit Panse's propaganda-laden film
-
Narendra Modi and BJP may have a problem if mahagathbandhan materialises, but grand alliance remains political mirage
-
Insurance penetration in India grows just 1% in last one and half decade; These six charts explain why
-
'Conspiracy, collusion, cover-up': What the 4 am arrest of Roger Stone means for the Donald Trump White House
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: Modi most trusted leader with 52.8% mandate, 26.8% favour Rahul; development trumps caste
-
In one of Kolkata's largest crematoriums, photographing the dead was once a popular business
-
Irvine Welsh on writing Trainspotting, adaptations of his work, and how Edinburgh has changed over time
-
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ प्रणब मुखर्जी, नानाजी देशमुख और भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न
-
Firstpost National Trust Survey: महागठबंधन पर मोदी भारी, लोगों ने पीएम पद के लिए बताई पहली पसंद
-
प्रियंका गांधी के मैदान में उतरने को बीजेपी क्यों नहीं मानती चुनौती?
-
विश्वविद्यालयों में आरक्षण: क्या 13 पॉइंट रोस्टर मामले में भी अध्यादेश लाएगी केंद्र सरकार?
-
अपनी जेब में हमेशा गाय की तस्वीर रखते हैं Republic Day समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7351
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5188
|113
|4
|South Africa
|5037
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4531
|103
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Brisbane: Half-centuries from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne put Australia firmly in command of the day-night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.
Head hit a Test best 84 and Labuschagne posted 81 as Australia amassed 323 to hold an imposing 179-run innings lead over the Sri Lanka after the second day.
Sri Lanka suffered further indignity losing the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne on the last ball of the day by Pat Cummins for three as the tourists had to negotiate a tricky six overs facing the pink ball under lights.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne drives through offside. AP
Karunaratne was snapped up behind by Tim Paine as Sri Lanka reached stumps at 17 for one with Lahiru Thirimanne on six to trail by 162 runs overall and battling to avoid defeat with three days left.
Head was trapped leg before wicket by Suranga Lakmal, meaning no Australian batsman has scored a Test century in nine innings against India and Sri Lanka this summer.
Head sought a review but it sided with the umpire's call and he was on his way, shaking his head.
Labuschagne was out shortly before dinner also with a maiden Test century beckoning.
His patient 150-ball knock ended when he skipped down the wicket to lift a drive only to find the bottom of his bat and was taken at short mid-on by Thirimanne off Dhananjaya de Silva.
Sri Lanka grabbed a few wickets towards the end of Australia's innings. Cummins was unable to get off the mark in 21 balls before he was squared up by Dushmantha Chameera and tickled a catch behind to Niroshan Dickwella.
Skipper Paine was out first ball, edging a Lakmal outswinger to Kusal Mendis at second slip for a splendid low catch and young Test newcomer Kurtis Patterson showed promising resilience to bat for 82 balls before he was lbw to Lakmal for 30.
Mitchell Starc hit out lustily for 26 with four fours and a six before Jhye Richardson was the last wicket to fall for one. Lakmal finished with five for 75.
Head and Labuschagne put on 166 runs for the fifth wicket to seize the momentum and put Australia in command after losing two wickets in the opening session chasing Sri Lanka's modest 144.
Marcus Harris was out in the first over of the day, spooning a cut shot to Thirimanne at point off Lahiru Kumara for 44 after adding just four to his overnight score.
Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was out three overs later for one, caught at second slip by Mendis off Lakmal, leaving the Australians at 82 for four in the 29th over.
The Sri Lankans struggled to come to terms with the bouncy Gabba wicket after winning the toss on Thursday's opening day with only Dickwella showing any resistance hitting 64 from 78 balls.
Richardson, who only came into the side after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out with injury, had figures of 3-26 to lead an impressive Australian display with the ball.
Cummins chimed in to clean up the tail, finishing with 4-39.
The Brisbane Test is the first of a two-match series against Sri Lanka.
Updated Date:
Jan 25, 2019 17:00:29 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins, debutant Jhye Richardson put hosts in charge on opening day of first Test
Australia vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test at Brisbane, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 162 runs in second innings
Australia vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test at Brisbane, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts trail by 72 runs