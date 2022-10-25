Charith Asalanka’s 38 not out off 25 balls helped Sri Lanka put up a fighting 157 for six against Australia in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Defending champions Australia produced a disciplined bowling effort for the majority of the innings before Asalanka propped up the total on a quick pitch.

The last four overs yielded 46 runs for Sri Lanka including a 20-run final over from Pat Cummins. The left-handed Asalanka launched into Cummins in the 20th over, hitting a sublime straight six besides a pull for a boundary.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Aaron Finch lost his cool after failing to stop a boundary during the last over of the Sri Lanka innings. Finch was visibly upset with his misfield and was seen hitting the ground furiously. Here’s the video of the incident.

Talking about the match, Chamika Karunaratne gave Asalanka good support with an unbeaten 14 off seven balls.

Australia need to win this game following their loss to New Zealand.

Early on, the Sri Lankan innings could never get the momentum after Australia put them into bat.

After Kusal Mendis fell cheaply, Pathum Nissanka (40 off 45 balls) and Dhananjaya de Silva (26 off 23) shared a steady 69-run stand off 58 balls before regular fall of wickets derailed the Sri Lankan innings.

De Silva fell to a brilliant running catch in the deep from David Warner, who was a livewire on the field, leaving Sri Lanka at 75 for two in the 12th over.

Nissanka attempted a suicidal single to throw away his wicket and it was followed by a flurry of wickets to leave the Asia Cup winners struggling at 120 for six.

All the Australian frontline pacers — Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Mitchell Starc — picked up a wicket each. Cummins’ final over-effort spoilt his overall figures.