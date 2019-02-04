Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins' ability to deliver in all conditions is second to none, remarks Tim Paine
Australia captain Tim Paine paid a glowing tribute to Pat Cummins for his player of the series effort against Sri Lanka, calling him one of the best quicks in the world despite being the first change bowler for his side.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata vs CBI LIVE updates: Kolkata Police moves HC against CBI action on Rajeev Kumar; BJP leaders meet EC
-
Tax rebate under section 87A: Here's all you need to know about this 100% relief and who can benefit from it
-
Rahul Gandhi in Patna: Congress chief reiterates pro-farmer stand; slams Narendra Modi over Rafale scam, growing unemployment
-
Thailand Open 2019: 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska announces her arrival on big stage with impressive title win
-
Varun Tej, Venkatesh's F2 has brought back the comedy genre after a long dry spell in Telugu cinema
-
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR: Low visibility delays flights, trains; air quality drops to 'poor' after slight improvement over weekend
-
Australia's military steps in to tackle ‘once in a century’ floods as downpour causes damage to property, brings crocs into streets
-
Understanding mental illness: Metaphors that cause you harm, and metaphors that help you heal
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete
-
Mamata Vs CBI Live Updates: धरनास्थल पर कैबिनेट की बैठक कर रही हैं CM ममता बनर्जी
-
Mamata Vs CBI: राजनाथ सिंह ने राज्यपाल से फोन पर की बात, गृह मंत्रालय ने मांगी रिपोर्ट
-
ममता Vs केंद्र: CBI ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा, सबूत नष्ट कर सकती है कोलकाता पुलिस
-
जिसे कभी मुख्यमंत्री बनवाया, अब उसी के सामने टिकट के तलबगार हैं शरद यादव!
-
राज्यसभा में सरकार को घेरेगी कांग्रेस, पार्टी ने अपने सदस्यों को किया व्हिप जारी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Canberra: Australia captain Tim Paine paid a glowing tribute to Pat Cummins for his player of the series effort against Sri Lanka, calling him one of the best quicks in the world despite being the first change bowler for his side.
The 25-year-old took his first 10-wicket haul in Brisbane against Sri Lanka to power his team to a win by an innings and 40 runs.
Many Australian greats have called for Pat Cummins to be given the new ball after his recent heroics. AP
That performance took his tally after 19 Tests ahead of former Australian pace greats like Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee. He added four more at Manuka Oval to reach 94 wickets at an average of 22.
Having previously faced South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and India’s Jasprit Bumrah and with James Anderson coming up during the Ashes in England, Paine felt Cummins’ job was tougher.
“He’s got to be pretty close to it, isn’t he?” Paine said when asked if he had the best fast bowler in his team. “I suppose the difference with Pat and those guys is he doesn’t take the new ball.
“He bowls probably at times when the ball is not doing as much and the wicket’s a bit flatter. His ability to just get it done in all conditions, whether it’s moving around or not, is second to none.”
Cummins, who has been ravaged by multiple injuries since he made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2011, is now Australia’s best bowler on the ICC Test rankings, ranked third behind Rabada and Anderson.
“I felt as the summer went on, he actually got better and better,” Paine added.
“The more he bowled it felt like the quicker he was bowling and the more accurate he was bowling. He’s right up there.”
While Cummins’ rise has been spectacular during Australia’s home summer, his pace bowling partner Mitchell Starc’s form nosedived.
Coming to the last Test before this year’s Ashes, the left-arm quick had picked up just 15 wickets from five matches and often sprayed the ball around even on helpful surfaces.
Former Australia cricketers had called for the new ball to be take away from Starc and given to Cummins, but Paine had showed faith in his pace spearhead.
Starc rewarded his captain with a haul of 10 wickets in Canberra and a man-of-the-match winning performance.
Paine said Starc’s problems were mostly in his head.
“I’m proud of the way our boys rallied around Starcy,” Paine said. “Even when he wasn’t at his best I kept reminding him how important he is to our team and how we think he’s one of the best bowlers in the world.
“Eventually we got through to him. I thought he bowled superbly in this game.”
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2019 13:22:46 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Visitors likely to rely on lone spinner as they aim comeback on Canberra's Test debut
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc guides hosts to 366-run win at Canberra as Tim Paine and Co sweep Test series
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Gabba remains an Aussie fortress like Kotla for India as visitors crumble to innings loss inside three days