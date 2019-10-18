First Cricket
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Lasith Malinga to lead visitors in three T20Is; Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dikwella also named in squad

Agence France-Presse, Oct 18, 2019 11:07:24 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka's T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, who skipped the recent Pakistan tour citing security fears, was on Thursday included in a 16-man squad to play against Australia.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Lasith Malinga to lead visitors in three T20Is; Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dikwella also named in squad

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga will captain the side in the tour of Australia. AP

Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dikwella also pulled out of the Pakistan tour, but were included in the squad to play three T20 matches in Australia.

The opening match will be at the Adelaide Oval on 27 October with the second at Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October and the final game at the MCG in Melbourne on 1 November.

The squad: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 11:07:24 IST

