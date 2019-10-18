Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Lasith Malinga to lead visitors in three T20Is; Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dikwella also named in squad
Sri Lanka's T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, who skipped the recent Pakistan tour citing security fears, was on Thursday included in a 16-man squad to play against Australia.
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs SIN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs VID Maharashtra beat Vidarbha by 33 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UP Vs HAR Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HP Delhi beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs PUD Puducherry beat Assam by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs NED - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra polls: Yavatmal's Adivasi farmers 'prepared to fight' as govt's promise to fix land rights issue falls flat
-
US, Turkey agree to 5-day ceasefire in Syria to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from safe zone along border
-
Laal Kaptaan movie review: Saif Ali Khan throws himself into a Naga sadhu in an overwritten, underdeveloped film
-
Targeted killings of apple traders and non-local labourers show Kashmir battle has reached a decisive phase
-
'No 'manbhed' with JD(U), Nitish Kumar will lead NDA in Bihar,' says Amit Shah to News18 amid signs of distress in coalition
-
Setback for PMC Bank depositors: Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking relief, asks petitioners to approach high court
-
Kutch's Ajrakh craft suffers, as declining water table, excess iron hamper artists' practice
-
BWF Denmark Open 2019: PV Sindhu fails to shake off rust in loss to An Se Young as top shuttlers struggle with unforgiving schedule
-
TikTok's runaway success in India is a story best understood through the rise of the platform's many stars
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Colombo: Sri Lanka's T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, who skipped the recent Pakistan tour citing security fears, was on Thursday included in a 16-man squad to play against Australia.
Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga will captain the side in the tour of Australia. AP
Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dikwella also pulled out of the Pakistan tour, but were included in the squad to play three T20 matches in Australia.
The opening match will be at the Adelaide Oval on 27 October with the second at Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October and the final game at the MCG in Melbourne on 1 November.
The squad: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.
Updated Date:
Oct 18, 2019 11:07:24 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal return as hosts begin T20 World Cup preparations with three-match series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Coach Rumesh Ratnayake praises Pakistani hospitality, says smooth tour will encourage other teams to pay a visit
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Dwindling attendance, poor T20 performance; series leaves more questions than answers for PCB and new management