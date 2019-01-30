Australia vs Sri Lanka: Nathan Lyon defends Mitchell Starc, says criticism of Oz paceman 'unfair' and beyond understanding
Mitchell Starc has long been Australia's main strike bowler but has suffered a lacklustre summer, taking just 15 wickets at 36.46 in five Tests.
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Live Now
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7937
|124
|3
|New Zealand
|5402
|110
|4
|South Africa
|5393
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4812
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Sydney: Australian spin bowler Nathan Lyon on Wednesday defended Mitchell Starc ahead of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka, saying criticism of the paceman's recent struggles was "unfair".
Starc has long been Australia's main strike bowler but has suffered a lacklustre summer, taking just 15 wickets at 36.46 in five Tests.
"I don't understand all the criticism, to be honest," Lyon said, according to cricket.com.au.
File image of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. Reuters
"He has 200 Test wickets, so if anyone can get 200 Test wickets you must know what you are doing... Mitch has got all of my support and everyone's support in that change room, so it is pretty unfair criticism in my eyes."
Former national selector Mark Waugh on Wednesday became the latest Australian Test veteran to chide Starc, saying the 29-year-old "needs to get his act together and start getting some wickets" or risk replacement.
"I think as the season's got longer his form has actually dropped off even more," Waugh told Sky Sports Radio.
"He's got to start getting some wickets and getting some balls in the right areas.
Meanwhile all eyes have been on Marcus Stoinis after he was called into the extended squad for the second Test in Canberra, taking over Mitchell Marsh's all-rounder spot.
Stoinis, who has been in good white-ball form, told reporters Tuesday he would "look to play my natural game" if given his Test debut.
Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 40 runs in the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday, and Lyon said he was focused on securing another victory when the second Test kicks off on Friday.
"I'm worried about coming out here and making sure that each and every Australian plays our role and performs to the best of our ability, and making sure that we can get another win for Australian fans," he said.
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2019 14:55:26 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Gabba remains an Aussie fortress like Kotla for India as visitors crumble to innings loss inside three days
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Chandimal and Co's golden chance to clinch elusive win and script 'miracle'
Injured Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Test series against Sri Lanka; fast bowler Jhye Richardson named as replacement