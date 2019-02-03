Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc returns to form with five-wicket haul in Canberra Test
Mitchell Starc took 15 wickets in five Tests during the India series and the opener against Sri Lanka but faced heavy criticism for some wayward bowling that prompted calls for captain Tim Paine to take the new ball off his hands.
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE cricket score, India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI at Wellington: Munro dismissed by Shami for 24
-
Narendra Modi govt's Budget 2019 gives away a lot without taking anything; how's the math working then?
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank sends criminal defamation notice to ex-Bajaj Allianz employee over crop loan scam
-
US suspends decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on China; Democrats say move opens door to arms race
-
Romeo Akbar Walter, Batla House show John Abraham's commercially bankable, despite major career setbacks
-
Budget 2019 is not overly populist, but watch out for a manifesto war among parties with competing sops
-
Davis Cup 2019: Despite all the doubts and criticism, tournament's new format takes off on a positive note
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
A dal, by any other name: Your ready reckoner to the confounding world of North Indian lentils
-
PM मोदी का J&K दौरा LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री ने लेह में नए एयरपोर्ट टर्मिनल का किया शिलान्यास, बोले- मैं ही लोकार्पण भी करूंगा
-
LIVE Updates: जोगबनी से दिल्ली आ रही सीमांचल एक्सप्रेस के 11 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 7 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल
-
पटना में 30 साल बाद कांग्रेस की आज रैली, राहुल गांधी समेत आला नेता दिल्ली से रवाना
-
IND vs NZ, Live cricket score, 5th odi at Wellington: भारत को पहली सफलता, शमी ने निकोल्स को पवेलियन भेजा
-
अमेठीः साइकिल कंपनी बंद होने के बाद राजीव गांधी ट्रस्ट को दे दी गई किसानों की जमीन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Canberra: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned to form with his 10th five-wicket haul as Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 215 to take a first-innings lead of 319 on the third day of the second Test at Manuka Oval.
Starc, who got the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal on day two, bowled with pace and aggression to pick up the first two to fall on Sunday, then returned after lunch to polish off the tail and finish with figures of 5-54.
Mitchell Starc holds up the ball after taking 5 wickets against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of Canberra Test. AP
Kusal Perera did not return to bat for the touring side after being hit on his helmet and leaving the field.
The tourists lost the first match of the two-Test series by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane.
Australia’s second innings did not get off to a great start as they lost Marcus Harris, Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply to reach 67-3 at tea, an overall lead of 386.
Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 25 with first-innings centurion Travis Head 11 not out for the hosts, who are looking to register their first series win since thumping England 4-0 in the Ashes at home early last year.
After opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne was forced to retire hurt on the second day after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer on the back of his neck, it was Perera’s turn to leave the field on the third morning.
He retired hurt on 29 after a blow to his helmet by fast bowler Jhye Richardson while trying to duck under a short delivery. He took the impact flush on the side of his helmet with the neck protector flying off.
The left-hander continued batting after twice being attended to by the team doctor but finally walked off an over later.
Karunaratne returned to the crease after Perera’s departure and completed a gritty half-century before edging Starc to Kurtis Patterson at gully to be out for 59.
Starc took 15 wickets in five Tests during the India series and the opener against Sri Lanka but faced heavy criticism for some wayward bowling that prompted calls for captain Tim Paine to take the new ball off his hands.
The tall left-arm quick was back at his fiery best on Sunday, however, and tested the batsmen with short-pitched deliveries, one of which accounted for Dhananjaya de Silva.
The batsman lost his balance while going for a pull shot and ended up dislodging a bail with his bat to be out for 25.
Starc dismissed Dilruwan Perera and Vishwa Fernando in his first over after lunch to complete his first five-wicket haul since his 5-34 against South Africa in Durban last March.
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 12:19:53 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Visitors likely to rely on lone spinner as they aim comeback on Canberra's Test debut
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins' 10-wicket haul guides hosts to innings win inside three days at Gabba
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Gabba remains an Aussie fortress like Kotla for India as visitors crumble to innings loss inside three days