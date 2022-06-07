Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live streaming: All you need to know

Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the first match of a 3-match T20I series that will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday. Earlier, both sides took on each another in a 5-match T20I series that took place in Australia with the hosts clinching the series 4-1. In a recent one-off T20I against Pakistan, Australia chased down 163 successfully and considering the players on paper, they look favourites against Sri Lanka.

Australia have named an almost full-strength for this series and barring Pat Cummins (rested) and Adam Zampa (parental leave), all the other players, who were part of their World Cup winning triumph in UAE, are present. The players are coming after being good in the IPL – David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, among others were in top form and will be the key elements for Australia.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will rely heavily on senior spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana and they are expected to test the Australian top-order. Both these bowlers were superb in the IPL and will look to carry this confidence into the series.

Here's all you need to know about the first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia:

When will the first Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I be played?

The first Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I will be played on Wednesday, 7 June at 7 PM IST and Local Time.

Where will the first Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I be played?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the first Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I begin?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin at 7 PM IST with the toss is set to take place at 6:30 PM.

How can I watch the Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I match?

You can watch the first Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I on Star Sports in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar App. Viewers need a premium package to watch the live streaming of the match You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lakshan Sandakan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner