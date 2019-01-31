Australia vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 1
Follow the full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval, Canberra on our live blog here.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 71 runs
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 7 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 5 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Job quotas, loan waivers and now UBI promise: Will Union Budget 2019 halt wave of populist announcements?
-
Bypoll results 2019: Congress' Safiya Zubair wins Ramgarh by 12,000 votes; BJP bags Jind for first time with Krishan Middha's victory
-
Politics gives clash in Madhya Pradesh's Khujner communal tone as villagers demand ban on entry of Muslims
-
Why the controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland is an unavoidable cultural earthquake
-
Chanda Kochhar indicted by Justice BN Srikrishna panel: All you need to know about ICICI-Videocon loan case
-
US eagerness to exit Afghanistan and Taliban's refusal to budge: States must speak in one voice to push for Afghan peace
-
Davis Cup Qualifier 2019: India hope Kolkata's grass is greener on their side as Italy come knocking
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
Many laws, failed implementation: New UN report explains why countries are unable to protect environment
-
13 Point roster system: केंद्र सरकार की नींद हराम करने के लिए काफी है!
-
NITI आयोग ने दी सफाई, कहा- 45 साल में सबसे ज्यादा बेरोजगारी वाली रिपोर्ट सत्यापित नहीं
-
केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह बोले- दुनिया की कोई ताकत नहीं रोक सकती राम मंदिर का निर्माण
-
CBI के Ex बॉक्स आलोक वर्मा का इस्तीफा नामंजूर, वर्मा पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी
-
GDP Growth rate: सरकार ने GDP ग्रोथ रेट 6.7 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 7.2 फीसदी किया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: Sri Lanka looks to overcome a heavy loss in the first Test and some selection panel changes when it begins play in the second Test against Australia at Manuka Oval on Friday.
Coach Chandika Hathurusingha was removed from the team's selection panel this week. Captain Dinesh Chandimal says Hathurusingha was disappointed with no longer being a selector, but the team had to focus on an improved showing in the second Test after losing by an innings and 40 runs in Brisbane.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal (L) and Australia skipper Tim Paine pose with the Warne–Muralidaran Trophy. Image: Twitter: @cricketcomau
"It's tough. Every day there are a lot of changes," Chandimal said Thursday. "That's part of the game sometimes ... we want to forget about that stuff outside of the cricket."
Before Sri Lanka arrived in Australia, key batsman Angelo Mathews was ruled out with a hamstring injury and since, fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera have returned home with injuries.
Kasun Rajitha is expected to add to his three Tests, as is left-armer Vishwa Fernando. Chandimal said Sri Lanka had settled on the lineup he hopes can level the series, but won't divulge it until just before the toss.
"I can't tell that you today, you can see tomorrow," he said.
Australia captain Tim Paine confirmed his team will be unchanged for the Canberra Test. Earlier, coach Justin Langer said the hosts would likely stay with a winning combination.
"My gut feeling is it's always nice to keep the same XI after you've had a win ... if there is that little bit of grass on it (the wicket) I would be surprised if we changed the team," Langer said.
After years of lobbying, Canberra will host its first Test match as Manuka Oval becomes Australia's 11th Test venue.
Manuka first hosted an international match in 1992 during the World Cup when South Africa beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets. Chris Gayle hit a record 215 there in the West Indies' 73-run win over Zimbabwe at the 2015 World Cup.
The ground has mostly hosted annual Prime Minister's XI matches against a touring side.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2019 22:07:26 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Visitors likely to rely on lone spinner as they aim comeback on Canberra's Test debut
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal says visitors need to shrug off injury woes, off-field drama ahead of 2nd Test
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Chandimal and Co's golden chance to clinch elusive win and script 'miracle'