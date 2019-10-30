First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 2nd Play-off Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Namibia beat Oman by 54 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 1st Play-off Oct 29, 2019
NED vs UAE
Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 30, 2019
HK vs OMA
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 31, 2019
TBC vs TBC
ICC Academy, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Brisbane

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the series at Brisbane. Australia had won the first T20I.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 30, 2019 14:47:25 IST

117/10
Overs
19.0
R/R
6.16
Fours
9
Sixes
2
Extras
4
56/1
Overs
5.3
R/R
10.57
Fours
8
Sixes
0
Extras
2
David Warner Batting 29 16 5 0

Brisbane: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the second Twenty20 against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The home team won the first match emphatically in Adelaide on Sunday, thrashing the visitors by 134 runs with David Warner smashing a century.

It was Australia's biggest-ever win in the format and Sri Lanka's heaviest T20 defeat.

The Gabba pitch is expected to offer more bounce than Adelaide, which should play in Australia's favour.

But they are without pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who is skipping the match to attend his brother's wedding, with Billy Stanlake drafted in as his replacement.

Australia are otherwise unchanged.

"I was leaning towards batting first. But there feels like there's some dew around in the last half-an-hour," said skipper Aaron Finch. "Bowling first, I'm not too disappointed."

Defeat in Adelaide was a tough pill to swallow for Sri Lanka, who arrived in Australia on the back of a 3-0 series win, with a second-string side, against Pakistan.

They have made three changes with Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando and Kasun Rajitha all omitted, with Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella and Isuru Udana replacing them.

"We want to show our character today," Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said at the toss.

After Brisbane, Australia face the visitors in Melbourne on Friday before Pakistan arrive for T20s in Sydney, Canberra and Perth.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga (capt), Isuru Udana

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV Umpire: Shawn Craig (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 14:47:25 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs Sri Lanka, Australia Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all