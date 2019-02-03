Australia vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera forced to retire hurt after Jhye Richardson's bouncer hits his helmet
Kusal Perera was on 27 when he was hit flush on the helmet ducking into a Jhye Richardson ball on day three of the second Test in Canberra.
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE cricket score, India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI at Wellington: Munro dismissed by Shami for 24
-
Narendra Modi govt's Budget 2019 gives away a lot without taking anything; how's the math working then?
-
Maharashtra Gramin Bank sends criminal defamation notice to ex-Bajaj Allianz employee over crop loan scam
-
US suspends decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on China; Democrats say move opens door to arms race
-
Romeo Akbar Walter, Batla House show John Abraham's commercially bankable, despite major career setbacks
-
Budget 2019 is not overly populist, but watch out for a manifesto war among parties with competing sops
-
Davis Cup 2019: Despite all the doubts and criticism, tournament's new format takes off on a positive note
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
A dal, by any other name: Your ready reckoner to the confounding world of North Indian lentils
-
PM मोदी का J&K दौरा LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री ने लेह में नए एयरपोर्ट टर्मिनल का किया शिलान्यास, बोले- मैं ही लोकार्पण भी करूंगा
-
LIVE Updates: जोगबनी से दिल्ली आ रही सीमांचल एक्सप्रेस के 11 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 7 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल
-
पटना में 30 साल बाद कांग्रेस की आज रैली, राहुल गांधी समेत आला नेता दिल्ली से रवाना
-
IND vs NZ, Live cricket score, 5th odi at Wellington: भारत को दूसरी सफलता, शमी ने मुनरो को बोल्ड किया
-
अमेठीः साइकिल कंपनी बंद होने के बाद राजीव गांधी ट्रस्ट को दे दी गई किसानों की जमीन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Canberra: Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera was forced to retire hurt in a daze Sunday after being hit by an Australian bouncer, a day after Dimuth Karunaratne was hospitalised in a similar scenario.
Perera was on 27 when he was hit flush on the helmet ducking into a Jhye Richardson ball on day three of the second Test in Canberra.
Kusal Perera helped by training staff as he tries to walk off the ground after he was struck on the head by a delivery from Jhye Richardson. AP
The neck protector flew off and a Sri Lankan physio rushed to his aid. He continued and added two more runs only to call the physio again four balls later.
Once again he opted to bat on but after watching his partner Dhananjaya de Silva face another three balls, he was clearly feeling the effects and was helped off the field.
Ironically, Karunaratne replaced him after being declared fit again after being felled by a brutal bouncer on Saturday from Pat Cummins.
He had laid prone on the ground for at least 10 minutes before being stretchered off in a neck brace, complaining of pain in his neck and tingling in the hands.
After a hospital check, he was cleared of concussion and given the okay to resume his innings on Sunday, receiving warm applause as he made his way out at Manuka Oval.
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 09:17:27 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins' 10-wicket haul guides hosts to innings win inside three days at Gabba
LIVE cricket score, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Canberra, Day 3
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins relieved Dimuth Karunaratne conscious after nasty bouncer blow