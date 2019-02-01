Australia vs Sri Lanka: Joe Burns, Travis Head slam tons at Canberra as hosts seize control at stumps on Day 1
Joe Burns and Travis Head plundered Australia's first centuries of the home summer Friday in a stirring fightback as they ruthlessly exposed Sri Lanka's inexperienced attack in the second Test at Canberra.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 71 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Budget 2019: Full text of Piyush Goyal's speech in Parliament; finance minister dangles pre-poll carrot for middle class
-
Budget 2019: Sensex surges over 500 points in afternoon trade driven by auto, consumer stocks
-
Narendra Modi says coalitions are 'unstable', but does a majority government ensure better governance?
-
Juan Guaido set to challenge Venezuelan military, says ‘new test’ of defying govt ban on humanitarian medical aid will decide loyalty
-
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga movie review: Anil, Sonam Kapoor-starrer has its heart in the right place
-
Don Ravi Pujari, protege of Chhota Rajan, arrested in Senegal; gangster had threatened Bollywood actors
-
Down memory lane: Anand Amritraj recalls an era when prize money was meagre and Grand Slam champs stood in line for food
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
In Maharashtra's Golavali village, a farmer-artist is inspiring her community to turn scrap into art
-
Income Tax Slab 2019-20: जानिए बजट में आपकी कमाई से जुड़े क्या फैसले हुए?
-
Budget speech 2019: इनकम टैक्स में छूट के साथ पीयूष गोयल के बजट भाषण की बड़ी बातें
-
Budget 2019: Income Tax छूट की सीमा 2.5 से बढ़कर 5 लाख हुई, 5 लाख की आमदनी पर कोई टैक्स नहीं
-
Budget 2019: किसानों को हर साल 6 हजार रुपए की मदद, सीधे खाते में जाएगा पैसा
-
Budget 2019ः कर्मचारियों के लिए मोदी सरकार का बड़ा तोहफा, ग्रेच्युटी की सीमा बढ़ाई
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Canberra: Joe Burns and Travis Head plundered Australia's first centuries of the home summer Friday in a stirring fightback as they ruthlessly exposed Sri Lanka's inexperienced attack in the second Test at Canberra.
Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss at the Manuka Oval and put his side in on a flat track conducive to batting, a gambit that paid off after some early wobbles.
Joe Burns and Travis Head forged a 308-run stand to help Australia recover from their shaky start on Day 1. AP
At stumps, they were a commanding 384 for four with Burns not out 172 and Kurtis Patterson, who was dropped first ball, on 25.
Head fell for 161 after a 308-run stand with Burns — Australia's first stand over 200 since Steve Smith and Mitch Marsh achieved the feat in the third Test against England in December 2017.
Vishwa Fernando was the best of the bowlers with 3-99.
On a cool, overcast day, Burns and Head dug Australia out of a hole after they lost Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply to be in trouble at 28 for three.
After weathering the storm and as the new ball lost its shine, the pair started cashing in on a Sri Lankan attack missing their top bowlers and fieldsmen who put down a host of chances.
Back in the side after being overlooked for the series against Pakistan and India, opener Burns survived a dropped catch on 34, but was otherwise invincible and brought up his fourth Test ton off 147 balls with a single.
His 172 surpassed his previous high score of 170 against New Zealand in 2016.
Burns' knock was the first century for Australia since Khawaja's 141 against Pakistan in Dubai in October and only the second an Australian has scored since the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney almost 13 months ago.
Vice-captain Head soon followed suit, reaching his maiden hundred off 155 balls in his eighth Test with a boundary, capitalising on Dilruwan Perera dropping him on 87.
It puts the pair in prime position to be selected for the Ashes series later this year, with the Canberra Test -- the first-ever in the nation's capital -- Australia's last before their tour of England.
Dire start
Their partnership followed a dire start against a depleted attack and a team they had beaten by an innings and 40 runs in the first Test at Brisbane.
Pace duo Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera picked up injuries in that rout, with the inexperienced Kasun Rajitha and Fernando taking their place.
And in a big blow, Suranga Lakmal, their best bowler in Brisbane, was ruled out on the morning of the Test with a stiff back, with debutant Chamika Karunaratne brought in as his replacement.
The three newcomers have only five Tests of experience between them, and they initially rose to the challenge.
Harris fell for 11 in the fourth over with a poorly executed square drive off Fernando caught at point by Karunarante.
The out-of-form Khawaja soon followed, lasting just three balls before offering a lazy jab at an out-swinger from Fernando. He was caught at slip by Kusal Mendis for nought, leaving Australia on 15 for two.
The gloom continued when Karunaratne struck with his fourth ball in Test cricket, removing Labuschagne with an excellent angled delivery for six, caught off a thick edge by Niroshan Dickwella.
Burns watched the carnage at the other end and dug in, playing only the loose balls as he bided his time and waited for the bowlers to wilt.
Head followed a similar pattern with both men accelerating the run rate once the pressure of scoring centuries was past. Head was finally undone by Fernando, who snared him lbw.
Updated Date:
Feb 01, 2019 13:21:16 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Visitors likely to rely on lone spinner as they aim comeback on Canberra's Test debut
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal says visitors need to shrug off injury woes, off-field drama ahead of 2nd Test
Injured Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Test series against Sri Lanka; fast bowler Jhye Richardson named as replacement