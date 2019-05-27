Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka will be desperate for a positive comeback when they take on defending champions Australia in their final ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match on Monday.

After being set up a target of 339 in their first warm-up game against South Africa, The Islanders crumbled to an 87-run despite a strong fightback from Karunaratne (87) and Angelo Mathews (64).

On the other hand, Australia received some positive signs as Steve Smith (116) scored a century while David Warner (43) too played a crucial role in their 12-run win against hosts England on Saturday.

The main worry for Sri Lanka will be their bowlers’ form – Jeffrey Vandersay conceded 30 runs from two overs sans a wicket, whereas Jeevan Mendis finished his spell with 1-45 from five overs.

In fact, the Lankans conceded 90 runs from the last 10 overs, when South Africa were 249-5 from 40 overs at one stage.

This includes 46 from the last three overs.

And the Islanders will have to be wary of the Aussie batting lineup. With Smith and Warner back to their best, the Aussies will give it their best and aim to sign off their preparations in style.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Australia vs Sri Lanka:

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up clash take place?

Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up clash will take place on 27 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up clash will take place at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the match begin?

Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up clash will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the warm-up matches?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

