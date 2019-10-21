Australia vs Sri Lanka: Hosts limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch battling to fit in time for opening T20I
Limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is battling to be fit for Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka after picking up a side strain.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Delhi by 6 wickets (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUD Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs VID Maharashtra beat Vidarbha by 33 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UP Vs HAR Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs OMA Oman beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SIN Singapore beat Bermuda by 5 wickets
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs JER Canada beat Jersey by 53 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 81 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs SCO - Oct 21st, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs HK - Oct 21st, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs OMA - Oct 21st, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena win a 'foregone conclusion' in most seats as Opposition struggles to convince voters
-
'Five demands, not one less': Hong Kong protesters erect barricades, throw firebombs; police fire tear gas, use water canons
-
ED officials probing Iqbal Mirchi unearth emails linking Dawood aide to property deals in London, Dubai
-
Maharashtra election: Yavatmal farmer's widow, who contested LS polls, says more cultivators being pushed into moneylenders' web
-
Mocking Abhijit Banerjee's work ethic is bad form, govt must seek Nobel winner's counsel instead
-
Jojo Rabbit movie review: Taika Waititi’s Hitler film is a delightful and heartfelt surprise, filled with raucous energy
-
With the Historian's Eye, William Dalrymple records his travels across the Indian subcontinent
-
Premier League: Liverpool drop first points but Adam Lallana's late strike denies rivals Manchester United victory
-
Warli tribe’s Save Aarey movement serves as beacon of community spirit and inclusive activism
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Perth: Limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is battling to be fit for Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka after picking up a side strain.
File image of Aaron Finch. AP
The top-order batsman is sitting out Victoria's ongoing Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia in a bid to be ready for the first of three games against the Sri Lankans in Adelaide on Sunday.
"It started out as a little back niggle and it's just a little tear in my side. So hopefully not too long. It's been a week since I did it," Finch told Perth radio 6PR at the weekend.
He said he hoped to play a one-day game for his state on Wednesday but "if I can still feel it and it's a little niggle there, I think the medical staff will probably take the conservative route".
If fit, Finch is expected to open the Australian innings with David Warner, before Steve Smith comes in at first drop. After Adelaide, Australia face the Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lankans in Brisbane and Melbourne before Pakistan arrive for T20 internationals in Sydney, Canberra and Perth.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 21, 2019 10:47:54 IST
Also See
Steve Smith, David Warner return to Australia T20I squads for home series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Steve Smith, David Warner to represent New South Wales in Sheffield Sheild
The Hundred: Steve Smith, Chris Gayle among most expensive players listed in Sunday's draft for ECB's new tournament