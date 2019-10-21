First Cricket
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Hosts limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch battling to fit in time for opening T20I

Limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is battling to be fit for Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka after picking up a side strain.

Agence France-Presse, Oct 21, 2019 10:47:54 IST

Perth: Limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is battling to be fit for Australia's opening T20I against Sri Lanka after picking up a side strain.

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

The top-order batsman is sitting out Victoria's ongoing Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia in a bid to be ready for the first of three games against the Sri Lankans in Adelaide on Sunday.

"It started out as a little back niggle and it's just a little tear in my side. So hopefully not too long. It's been a week since I did it," Finch told Perth radio 6PR at the weekend.

He said he hoped to play a one-day game for his state on Wednesday but "if I can still feel it and it's a little niggle there, I think the medical staff will probably take the conservative route".

If fit, Finch is expected to open the Australian innings with David Warner, before Steve Smith comes in at first drop. After Adelaide, Australia face the Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lankans in Brisbane and Melbourne before Pakistan arrive for T20 internationals in Sydney, Canberra and Perth.

