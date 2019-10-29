Australia vs Sri Lanka: Hosts all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says his team has probably 'turned a corner' in T20I cricket over last two years
Since 2018, Australia have maintained a win percentage of 59 in 20-overs cricket, which is higher than their overall win percentage of 52. The results have coincided with the introduction of some Big Bash League (BBL) stars like Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, D'Arcy Short.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs NED Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 JER Vs OMA Jersey beat Oman by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs UAE - Oct 29th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs OMA - Oct 29th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 30th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Inviting European MPs to Kashmir while refusing entry to Opposition MPs is strange; precedent set is stranger
-
US House of Representatives set to vote on impeachment inquiry procedures against Donald Trump in public hearing on Thursday
-
SC verdict on AGR: Telcos have long ignored the warning signals on revenue underreporting; cartelization won't help this time
-
Sharad Pawar delivers performance for ages against BJP in Maharashtra, single-handedly raises sunk Opposition to position of respectability
-
Bigil tops Indian and overseas box-office on Diwali weekend with Rs 150 cr; becomes Vijay's third top-grossing film
-
US eliminates IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: Can India take out Hafiz Saeed or Masood Azhar? If not, what are our options?
-
Can a new elephant reserve address human-elephant interaction in Chhattisgarh?
-
Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton's cruise, Red Bull's missed chance, McLaren's troubles and other talking points from Mexican GP
-
In rapper Ahmer's 'apolitical' potent verses lie truths about Kashmir that must be told
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that his side has probably turned a corner in T20 cricket and as a result, the team has been able to come up with winning performances.
He also said that the management took a decision to pick specialists for the shortest format of the game, rather than picking the same guys who play 50-over cricket.
"For the last 18 months to two years, I feel like we've probably turned a corner and results have massively improved. I think that's reflected in the way we have actually started looking at T20 cricket. We have started looking at 'alright, let's start, instead of picking our one-day side and turning it straight into our T20 side, let's pick more specialists for this," ESPNcricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying.
Glenn Maxwell scored 62 runs off just 28 balls in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. AFP
"Now we have actually got specialist roles for T20, which is nice, and I think with that change and mindset, results have changed a little bit for us. I think especially guys nutting out their roles and knowing where they fit into the side is a massive thing," he added.
Since 2018, Australia have maintained a win percentage of 59 in 20-overs cricket, which is higher than their overall win percentage of 52. The results have coincided with the introduction of some Big Bash League (BBL) stars like Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, D'Arcy Short.
Many players in the Australian setup have the experience of leading their respective BBL teams. Maxwell said that the skipper Aaron Finch needs to be given the freedom to lead the team in the manner he wants.
"You have got to be careful I think, especially with this format. You do not want to have too many voices coming at the captain, because there's so little time as well. You don't want three or four guys going to him at different times with different ideas," Maxwell said.
"You have got to let him have his time to think, talk to the bowler and leave them to it. If he comes to you at a break or at a wicket, you answer him, give him honest whatever, let him deal with it, but only if he asks you," he added.
In the first T20I against Sri Lanka, Maxwell scored 62 runs off just 28 balls and his partnership with David Warner ensured that Australia posts a mammoth score of 233 runs in the allotted twenty overs.
Australia were able to win the first T20I against Sri Lanka by 134 runs and the side will take on the Islanders in the second T20I on Wednesday. (ANI)
However, the batsman is still figuring on how to make a comeback in the Test format. He recently had a stint with Lancashire in Division Two of the County Championship.
"I have not even sought out clarity or anything about Test stuff. I am not overly too worried about it because I know I am probably not next in line, so what's the point in thinking about it right now? I've got to be making big hundreds, big scores. And until I even start making some of them, there's no real point in me asking. If you average 30 for the season, there's no point in asking when am I going to play Test cricket for Australia," Maxwell said.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2019 15:02:17 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Skipper Aaron Finch cleared to play T20I series; Sean Abbott replaces injured Andrew Tye
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Aaron Finch hopes to see Ashton Agar evolve into a 'real finisher' in T20Is
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Birthday boy David Warner's unbeaten century powers hosts to massive 134-run victory