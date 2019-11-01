First Cricket
Australia vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Melbourne, Full cricket score: Hosts win by seven wickets, complete 3-0 clean sweep

Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the third T20I played between Australia and Sri Lanka and Melbourne

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 01, 2019 17:01:07 IST

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

142/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.1
Fours
6
Sixes
4
Extras
9
145/3
Overs
17.4
R/R
8.33
Fours
7
Sixes
6
Extras
11
David Warner Batting 57 50 4 1
Lasith Malinga 4 0 22 1

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news, 3rd T20I: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and last T20I of the series. The series has been already won by the home team as they defeated the visitors by 134 runs in the first T20I at Adelaide and then nine wickets in the second T20I. Finch and Co will be looking to wrap the series 3-0, and complete a clean sweep.

Not to forget, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is not playing in this match as he decided to take a break from all forms of cricket due to mental health issues. D'Arcy Short was chosen as a replacement player but he does not feature in the XI for the third T20I. Pacer Mitchell Starc and Ben McDermott return to playing XI in place of Billy Stanlake and Glenn Maxwell.

Malinga and company will be looking to end the disappointing tour on a high note. In the first two matches of the series, they have been defeated by massive margins. The task would not be an easy one even against a Maxwell-less Australia. The hosts still possess massive hitters in the XI as well as quality bowlers.

Playing XI for third T20I:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga(c), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 17:01:07 IST

