Australia vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test at Brisbane, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Hosts trail by 72 runs
Follow all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the first day and night Test between Australia and Sri Lanka played at the Gabba
Toss Update: Sri has Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the day-night cricket test at the Gabba on Thursday.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal said it "looks like a real good pitch" while Australia captain Tim Paine said he also would have opted to bat if he'd won the toss in the pink-ball test.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal (L) and Australia skipper Tim Paine pose with the Warne–Muralidaran Trophy. Image: Twitter: @cricketcomau
"Early on there will definitely be something," Chandimal added. "If we can keep wickets in hand hopefully we can put a good total on the board."
Australia had earlier named its squad, handing test debuts to Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson and recalling Joe Burns for just his second test in more than two years.
Sri Lanka, which has never won a test match in Australia, will have an enhanced opportunity with the suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner over the ball-tampering scandal last March in South Africa.
Chandimal said Sri Lanka would play three seam bowlers and one spinner.
A second test is scheduled for Canberra beginning 1 February.
Lineups:
Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Kusal Mendis, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Richard Illingworth, England.
TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jan 24, 2019 16:33:14 IST
