First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 42 Oct 27, 2019
UAE vs CAN
United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
T20I Iberia Cup | Match 6 Oct 27, 2019
ESP vs GIB
Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
SL in AUS Oct 30, 2019
AUS vs SL
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Glenn Maxwell is brilliant for us, especially in T20 cricket, says Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins praised all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and went on to call him a 'brilliant cricketer' especially in T20 cricket.

Asian News International, Oct 29, 2019 15:54:04 IST

Dubai: Australian pacer Pat Cummins praised all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and went on to call him a 'brilliant cricketer' especially in T20 cricket.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Glenn Maxwell is brilliant for us, especially in T20 cricket, says Pat Cummins

File image of Glenn Maxwell. Reuters

Maxwell scored 62 runs off just 28 balls against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series. "Freaky. I said tongue-in-cheek he looked quite level-headed, not all over the place, and then saw he was 45 off like 15 balls. Just crazy. He is brilliant for us, especially in T20 cricket," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins went on to say that the Australian lineup has many batsmen who can bat at the top of the order, and Maxwell made the most of the opportunity to bat at number three. "You see so many of our guys, they all bat in that top three for their T20 franchises. We have plenty of options, but he took hold of that," Cummins said.

In the first T20I, David Warner scored his first century for Australia in the shortest format and became only the third Australian to score centuries in all three formats of the game. Before him, only Maxwell and Shane Watson had scored tons in all three formats.

These knocks by Warner and Maxwell enabled the hosts to post 233/2 in the allotted twenty overs. Defending the total did not prove a difficult task for Australia as they restricted Sri Lanka to 99/9, and won by 134 runs.

Adam Zampa took three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Cummins got two wickets each. Australia will next take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Wednesday, 30 October.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 15:54:04 IST

Tags : Adam Zampa, Australia Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Cricket, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, International Cricket Council (ICC), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Shane Watson, SportsTracker, t20

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all