First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 31, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
PAK in SA | 5th ODI Jan 30, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
The Wisden Trophy Jan 31, 2019
WI vs ENG
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
SL in AUS Feb 01, 2019
AUS vs SL
Manuka Oval, Canberra
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal says visitors need to shrug off injury woes, off-field drama ahead of 2nd Test

Sri Lanka were working to shrug off a series of injuries and off-field dramas, captain Dinesh Chandimal said Thursday, as they look to avoid a series defeat against Australia.

Agence France-Presse, Jan 31, 2019 14:44:20 IST

Canberra: Sri Lanka were working to shrug off a series of injuries and off-field dramas, captain Dinesh Chandimal said Thursday, as they look to avoid a series defeat against Australia.

The visitors have endured a turbulent tour so far, losing the first Test at Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs inside three days.

They now must play the second and last Test in Canberra from Friday without pace duo Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera, who have both returned home with injuries.

File image of Dinesh Chandimal. Reuters

File image of Dinesh Chandimal. Reuters

With fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep and all-rounder Angelo Mathews ruled out before the series started, they face a struggle on a Manuka Oval pitch regarded as one of the best batting decks in the country.

Replacements for Kumara and Chameera have arrived in the form of left-armer Vishwa Fernando and uncapped bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

"We have to play positive and we need four bowlers to win a game," Chandimal told reporters, while holding off naming his team until the toss on Friday.

"We have to take more responsibility as a team. We have to score 300 runs batting first if we were to win a Test match.

"This Test match I hope all the players will focus on what is required."

Keeping the focus on the match may not be easy, given the off-field disruptions.

Apart from an ongoing corruption investigation into Sri Lankan cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC), coach Chandika Hathurusingha was stripped of his team selection duties after Brisbane.

Batting coach Jon Lewis, meanwhile, has taken leave for "a family matter" and there has reportedly been a distracting social media spat between the wife of one-day skipper Lasith Malinga and star all-rounder Thiasara Perera.

Sri Lanka's form has also been poor. They came to Australia having lost their recent series against New Zealand 3-0.

Chandimal said it was important to put all the noise aside.

"It's always tough for us as players with so many things happening, but whatever happens off the field we need to keep aside and control what we can control," he said.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 14:44:54 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Chandika Hathurusingha, Cricket, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sports, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket, Vishwa Fernando

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7937 124
3 New Zealand 5402 110
4 South Africa 5393 110
5 Pakistan 4812 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all