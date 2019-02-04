First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal believes visitors can bounce back from battering Down Under, do better at South Africa

Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal insisted Monday his battered team can lift their game and be competitive on the upcoming tour to South Africa despite being outplayed over two Tests by Australia.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 04, 2019 11:50:53 IST

Canberra: Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal insisted Monday his battered team can lift their game and be competitive on the upcoming tour to South Africa despite being outplayed over two Tests by Australia.

The visitors lost the opening day-night Test in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs inside three days and followed it up by a 366-run thrashing on day four in Canberra.

It extended a dire run of results for troubled Sri Lanka, who have been hit by injuries and off-field dramas.

File image of Dinesh Chandimal. AP

File image of Dinesh Chandimal. AP

They have now lost a home series to England 3-0, then away to New Zealand 1-0 to go with their two defeats in Australia.

The first Test in South Africa looms on 13 February, with the squad flying straight there from Australia this week to continue a gruelling overseas schedule.

"We are a young team and always learning how to play, especially in these tough conditions. We will bounce back in South Africa," Chandimal said

"I mean, they are three tough tours, we have finished two and now South Africa.

"South Africa is similar to these conditions and with very good bowlers. We know that as a team we have to play in tough conditions and we need to adjust to those conditions and step up as a team."

They came into the Canberra Test without injured pace spearheads Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Pradeep, who were all badly missed with Australia smashing four centuries.

They were also without all-rounder Angelo Mathews, with the added off-field distraction of an ongoing ICC corruption investigation into Sri Lankan cricket.

Despite this Chandimal said that while the team has been transitioning in recent years, and is still young, it was time for them to start performing.

"If you get the chance to play for your country you have to take it with both hands," he said.

"Now as a team, we have to step up.

"In our young group, some of them have played more than 30 Tests so that means they are still very young, but in the international arena they are really experienced.

"So now this is the time to play your game and play for your team."

Asked to outline the positives Sri Lanka could take from the Australia series, Chandimal admitted there weren't many.

"The only positive was our slip catching from our fast bowlers," he said.

"I don't want to talk about the negatives," he added. "We all know what went wrong as a team and I'm sure the boys will learn from that and they will come good in South Africa."

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 11:50:53 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Cricket, Dinesh Chandimal, Proteas, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all