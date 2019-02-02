First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 2nd T20I Feb 01, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
PAK in SA | 1st T20I Feb 01, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
IND in NZ Feb 03, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
NEP in UAE Feb 03, 2019
UAE vs NEP
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne in good spirits and in no danger after being hit by bouncer, says visitors coach

Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne was in "no danger" after being stretchered off in a neck brace following a nasty hit from a bouncer by Pat Cummins in the second cricket Test in Canberra on Saturday.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 02, 2019 13:54:27 IST

Canberra: Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne was in "no danger" after being stretchered off in a neck brace following a nasty hit from a bouncer by Pat Cummins in the second cricket Test in Canberra on Saturday.

Playing in his 58th Test, Karunaratne was 46 not out when the rising ball glanced off his shoulder and onto his helmet, close to the neck area.

Medical staff tend to Dimuth Karunaratne after the opening batsman was felled by a Pat Cummins bouncer. AP

Medical staff tend to Dimuth Karunaratne after the opening batsman was felled by a Pat Cummins bouncer. AP

He slumped to the ground, dropping his bat as Australian players ran to assist.

A doctor and physio sprinted onto the ground and called for more medics and after some 10 minutes he was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf buggy before being sent to hospital for checks.

Coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he was "in good spirits" and in "no danger".

"It was a bit scary at the start the way he fell back, but he was okay throughout, he was talking to the umpires and the physio," he said after play ended for the day.

"It hit on the back of the neck so he is being assessed."

Cricket Australia said he complained of pain in the neck and tingling to the hands.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 14:00:18 IST

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Chandika Hathurusingha, Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pat Cummins, Sri Lanka, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7897 121
3 New Zealand 5574 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all