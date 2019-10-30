Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner, Steve Smith half-centuries help hosts clinch series with nine-wicket win
Warner and Smith came together after Aaron Finch was caught down the leg side off Lasith Malinga for a golden duck, and the pair produced a batting masterclass
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs UAE Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM Vs OMA Namibia beat Oman by 54 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs UAE Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs OMA - Oct 30th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Oct 31st, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
MEPs' visit: Terrorism in Kashmir is international community's problem, not India's alone, says EU parliamentarian but steers clear of Article 370
-
Home ministry plans legislative amendments to enable covert ops by law enforcement agencies in cyberspace
-
Russia is not only country with eye on US 2020 polls, say officials; experts fear spread of disinformation, breach of voter databases from China, Iran
-
AGR debate: Jio questions COAI letter to govt seeking relaxation for Airtel, Vodafone; says SC ruling must be implemented in entirety
-
Congress' win in MP bypoll sparks power tussle; newly-elected Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria becomes top contender for state party chief's post
-
BoJack Horseman season 6, part 1 is a sympathetic, sobering take on what true accountability looks like
-
In Kashmir's Kishtwar region, Save Marwah Movement stiffens struggle against building of Bursar dam
-
Indian football team is still far from implementing coach Igor Stimac's vision, says captain Sunil Chhetri
-
Far from ideas of imposed 'purity', many Indian books make a case for the country's variedness
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Brisbane: David Warner and Steve Smith each smashed half-centuries as Australia hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets to win the second Twenty20 in Brisbane on Wednesday and wrap up the series.
Billy Stanlake of Australia celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Dasun Shanaka. AFP
It was another massive wake-up call for the Sri Lankans, who arrived in Australia on the back of a 3-0 series win against Pakistan but have now been outplayed twice, after being crushed by 134 runs in Adelaide on Sunday.
They must now regroup for the third and final match in Melbourne on Friday.
Warner and Smith came together after Aaron Finch was caught down the leg side off Lasith Malinga for a golden duck, and the pair produced a batting masterclass. Warner was unbeaten on 60 and Smith not out 53.
Chasing 118 to win after Sri Lanka were restricted to 117 all out off 19 overs, they reached their target with 42 balls to spare.
"The bowlers did a terrific job, we bowled in the right areas and created chances and restricted them to 117, which wasn't enough on this wicket. It's nice and easy batting at the other end from Davy," said Smith.
"He's doing a terrific job. Played beautifully the other day and backed it up tonight as well," he added.
Warner scored his first-ever T20 century when Australia crushed Sri Lanka on Sunday, and he brought that scintillating form into Brisbane.
In his first knock in the short format at international level since 2016, Smith was also firing — producing some glorious drives and clever singles as he and Warner raced each other to see who could make 50 first.
The explosive Warner won the battle, with his 14th T20 half-century coming off 30 balls, with seven fours. Smith soon followed, grabbing his third 50, off 32 balls, with six boundaries.
There was nothing the Sri Lankan bowlers could do against such quality batsmen, who were never troubled.
More responsible
"It's a tough side and I think with this kind of batting line-up our score wasn't enough. We didn't get the score we expected and the batsmen will have to be more responsible. Shot selection is not that great and we didn't get any partnerships in the middle overs," said Sri Lanka skipper Malinga.
Two wickets from the towering Billy Stanlake, in for Mitchell Starc who was attending his brother's wedding, and a brace each for Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins kept Sri Lanka in check after they won the toss and batted.
Australia got an early breakthrough in the second over when Kusal Mendis was run out after a mix-up with Danushka Gunathilaka, who called for a run after hitting the ball then didn't move.
He attempted to make amends by opening his bat, clubbing a huge six off Stanlake, before his luck ran out and he was clean-bowled by the lanky paceman for 21.
Spinner Agar then enticed rising star Avishka Fernando into a big hit when on 17 and he skied it straight to Cummins, who took a difficult catch.
When Niroshan Dickwella fell to Cummins for five, Sri Lanka began to crumble.
Kusal Perera chopped onto his stumps on 27 and Dasun Shanaka went for just one, feathering a catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Stanlake.
It left them in deep trouble at 75 for six after 11.2 overs and the wickets kept tumbling as Australia tightened the screws.
After Sri Lanka in Melbourne, Australia face Pakistan in three T20s in Sydney, Canberra and Perth.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Oct 30, 2019 18:22:47 IST
Also See
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Birthday boy David Warner's unbeaten century powers hosts to massive 134-run victory
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Glenn Maxwell is brilliant for us, especially in T20 cricket, says Pat Cummins
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Hosts limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch battling to be fit in time for opening T20I