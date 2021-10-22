Australia vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Big guns will be in action on the opening day of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup. The first match is between Aaron Finch's Australia against Temba Bavuma's South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both Group 1 teams haven't won the T20 World title and they will aim to get off to a winning start.

A win on Saturday will certainly be a lot of help to Australia who enter the tournament with a few concerns. They are suffered four series defeats against Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England, also losing eight of their last 10 T20I games.

David Warner is going through a tough time with the bat. His IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped him after failures in the UAE and in the two warm-up games against New Zealand and India, he made 0 and 1.

At least form wise, South Africa are better when compared to their opponents. They are entering the tournament on the back of three consecutive series win against West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. They have also beaten Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the two warm-up games.

Batting is one area which Proteas have to concentrate and a lot will depend on Quinton de Kock. In the bowling department, the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi make a formidable unit.

Here's all you need to know about the Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa.

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and South Africa take place?

The match Australia and South Africa will take place on 23 October 2021.

What is the venue for the Australia vs South Africa match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time will the Australia vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs South Africa match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squad

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.