Australia vs South Africa: Proteas' Lungi Ngidi expecting tough challenge from Aaron Finch and Co in ODI series
Lungi Ngidi believes Australia’s batting unit is replete with big hitters, while Aaron Finch is particularly ‘dangerous’ and will provide South Africa with stiff competition upfront.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 43 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Three, including Doordarshan journalist from Odisha, two jawans, killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
-
Rajinikanth continues to bet on his upcoming films, with 2.0 and Karthik Subbaraj's Petta in the pipeline
-
Ahead of Rajasthan polls, Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal's third front comes as best news for BJP, but not without challenges
-
Indonesia Lion Air flight crash: More body parts of 189 passengers found; cause of crash still not ascertained
-
RBI vs Narendra Modi government: Public spat won’t help, but India’s best bet is not to mess with its central bank
-
After making successful comeback, swimmer Virdhawal Khade sets sights on training abroad to prepare for 2020 Olympics
-
Who shot the parrot? How the Asthana-Verma war broke out in the CBI
-
Spotlight on #MeToo: Tackling workplace harassment in Indian media
-
क्या लंबे समय तक चलेगा श्रीलंका में राजनीतिक अस्थिरता का दौर?
-
छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सली हमला, दूरदर्शन कैमरामैन की मौत और दो जवान शहीद
-
सीट बंटवारे पर कुशवाहा ने BJP को दिखाई आंख, आज शाम शाह से होगी फाइनल बातचीत
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: शिव'राज' पर बरसे राहुल, कहा- किसानों को उपज की कीमत नहीं देती सरकार
-
CBI Vs CBI: अस्थाना केस की जांच कर रहे CBI अधिकारी SC पहुंचे, कहा- मेरे पास रिश्वत लेने के सबूत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Perth: Young South Africa speedster Lungi Ngidi has singled out Australia’s newly-appointed 50-over captain Aaron Finch as a major threat to his side’s chances in the three match one-day international series, which begins in Perth on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has quickly adapted to the rigours of bowling on the international stage since making his South Africa debut in a Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in January, 2017.
File image of Lungi Ngidi. Reuters
With 22 wickets from his first 10 ODIs at an average of 20.45, and a similarly impressive haul in tests, the Durban-born quick has emerged as one of the team’s strike bowlers.
Ngidi believes Australia’s batting unit is replete with big hitters, while Finch is particularly ‘dangerous’ and will provide the tourists with stiff competition upfront.
“They come hard at the bowlers, they’re very confident players and that’s really exciting to see as a bowler,” Ngidi told Reuters in an interview.
“You’ve always got to be up for the challenge, you know they’re not going to back down, they’re not going to give you their wickets.”
Explosive opening batsman Finch, 31, leads Australia in the shortest Twenty20 format and last week replaced Tim Paine as the leader in the 50-over format. He has scored 11 centuries in 93 ODIs with a strike-rate of over 90.
Speaking after a training session at Optus Stadium — Perth’s iconic new 60,000 seat venue where he is likely to play his first international match in Australia — Ngidi said keeping his nerves in check would be a challenge.
“As a youngster coming into the team (a big crowd) can be a little bit intimidating but I’m going to try and keep a level head, try to keep it as cool as possible,” he said.
“I’m always excited to play international cricket, I’m always excited to get out on to the pitch ... the stadiums, it’s a new environment for me, I’ve never been here. So that would probably be the most nerve-wracking thing for me.”
Also exciting the youngster is the prospect of bowling on Australia’s renowned fast and bouncy pitches.
“On quick wickets, you’ve got to be able to have variation as well,” Ngidi said while standing on the $1.3 billion stadium’s vast outfield.
“So you’ve got to be able to nail your yorkers, slower balls as well – you’ve got to be able to use the field as best as possible.
“I can see there’s pretty big boundaries here. (You) have to use that as best as you can.”
FLYING THE FLAG
Earlier this year, when South Africa hosted Australia for a test series - infamously remembered for the ball-tampering scandal which saw Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft suspended by Cricket Australia — Ngidi was competing with the now-retired Morne Morkel for a place in the side.
Ngidi picked up five wickets in the second test against Australia at Port Elizabeth, including the key wicket of Warner. He is aware that short-pitched bowling is going to be a potent weapon on the pitches in Australia.
With the 50-over World Cup scheduled next year, Ngidi recognises that one-dayers have added context now as teams begin to settle their squads and finalise their best combinations.
“There’s always been a good competition between South Africa and Australia in terms of cricket, but there is that hint of World Cup preparation,” he said.
“As well as two great teams competing against each other I think this is going to be one of the best chances (for the teams) to look at their World Cup preparation.”
For Ngidi, playing for South Africa on the world stage instills in him a great sense of pride.
“There’s a few million there that would love to be in the position that I’m in,” the fast bowler said. “I’m out here in Australia with the opportunity to represent them.
“So I’m flying the South African flag high and that makes me very proud as a cricketer and as a person.”
Updated Date:
Oct 30, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Cricket Australia appoint Aaron Finch as new T20I captain after sacking Tim Paine ahead of South Africa series
Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Abbas registers maiden ten-wicket haul to help hosts clinch series 1-0
Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi, Day 3, full cricket score: Visitors need 491 runs to win