Australia vs South Africa: Proteas bowlers outclass Aaron Finch and Co by 21 runs in rain-curtailed T20I
The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs PAKW New Zealand Women beat Pakistan Women by 54 runs
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala row: Trupti Desai's attempt to enter temple indeed a 'grave provocation', but only to status quo
-
Blocking CBI: Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee’s grandstanding may grab eyeballs but won’t have any real impact
-
Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur on reuniting as producers for Pihu, The Sky Is Pink, Rakesh Sharma biopic
-
CNN, Jim Acosta win Round One against Donald Trump but the fight is just beginning; White House to release 'new rules' for media
-
Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP releases special manifesto for women; promises 10 lakh jobs, start-up training to woo youth
-
E-commerce policy soon, says Suresh Prabhu; expresses optimism on Ease of Doing Business rankings next fiscal
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
Hobbling Shubhankar Sharma plays through blistered ankle to keep himself in race for Rookie of the Year title
-
तेलंगाना चुनाव 2018: माओवादियों की खुली धमकी, मतदान तारीख नहीं बढ़ाई तो होगी हिंसा
-
हरियाणा: दो हिस्सों में बंटी INLD, अजय सिंह चौटाला ने नई पार्टी बनाने का किया ऐलान
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: झालरापाटन में CM वसुंधरा राजे को टक्कर देंगे कांग्रेस के मानवेंद्र सिंह
-
अदालतों का 'ब्राह्मणीकरण': अंग्रेजी की हैसियत कम कर क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं को देना होगा बढ़ावा
-
PM मोदी के बयान पर चिदंबरम का पलटवार, गिनाए गांधी परिवार के बाहर के 15 अध्यक्षों के नाम
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Gold Coast: Speedster Chris Morris claimed two wickets as South Africa strangled Australia to a 21-run victory in their rain-reduced Twenty20 international on the Gold Coast on Saturday.
The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack.
Morris claimed the wickets of D'Arcy Short for a golden duck and Chris Lynn for 14 in his opening over to trigger a wicket slide.
Chris Morris (second from right) of South Africa
The Australians fell away from 21 for one after two overs to be 60 for six upon the dismissal of Alex Carey for eight in the seventh over.
Glenn Maxwell was Australia's topscorer with 38 off 23 balls with two sixes but was guilty of moving around the wicket and missing hittable deliveries as the pressure mounted on the home side.
In the end the difference was the execution of the powerplays. South Africa smashed 42 runs, losing just the one wicket, while Australia could manage only 27, and lost their top three batsmen.
Earlier Andrew Tye and Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed two wickets each as South Africa reached 108 for six after being sent into bat.
The Proteas got away to a flyer with opener Quinton de Kock clubbing 22 off 16 balls with two sixes and skipper Faf du Plessis hitting 27 from 15 balls.
The South Africans raced to 42 inside the opening three overs before Coulter-Nile claimed the wicket of Reeza Hendricks for 19 caught in the deep by Ben McDermott.
Maxwell had de Kock stumped by wicketkeeper Carey and two overs later du Plessis fell to a brilliant leaping catch over the boundary rope by Maxwell off Billy Stanlake.
That left South Africa at 84 for three, triggering a rash of late wickets for only 24 runs.
Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with 12 and David Miller hit 11, before he was the first of Tye's wicket double.
Tye bowled out his only two overs at the end of the innings to finish with two for 18 while Coulter-Mile captured two for 19.
The match was reduced to 10 overs a side after heavy rain prevented a scheduled start.
South Africa went into the T20 match after a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.
The T20 is the start of four matches for Australia over the next week with three internationals against India.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2018
Also See
Australia vs South Africa: Ben McDermott added to hosts' squad as Shaun Marsh's cover for remaining ODIs
Australia vs South Africa, Highlights, Only T20I at Queensland, Full cricket score: Proteas win by 21 runs
Australia vs South Africa: David Miller, Faf du Plessis' centuries hand Proteas 40-run win in third ODI, claim series 2-1