Australia Vs South Africa At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 04 January, 2023

04 January, 2023
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

134/1 (41.0 ov)

3rd Test
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Australia South Africa
134/1 (41.0 ov) - R/R 3.27

Play In Progress

Marnus Labuschagne - 70

Usman Khawaja - 49

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Usman Khawaja Batting 50 114 6 0
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 70 122 13 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 12 1 45 0
Marco Jansen 7 2 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 12/1 (3.4)

122 (122) R/R: 3.25

Usman Khawaja 49(103)

David Warner 10(11) S.R (90.9)

c Marco Jansen b Anrich Nortje

Australia vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney

Australia will hope to dish out another clinical performance in the New Year's Test at Sydney while South Africa will hope to end the series with a win to keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive.

Australia vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney

South Africa will be hoping to register a victory against Australia in Sydney to keep their hopes of qualifying for the WTC final alive. AP

Preview: Australia will aim to dish out another clinical display and complete a 3-0 sweep when they take on South Africa in the New Year’s Test in Sydney starting Wednesday.

Australia gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their six-wicket win in Brisbane followed by an even more lopsided innings-and-182-run victory in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Though the prospect of a series victory is no longer a possibility for South Africa, Dean Elgar on Tuesday reminded his team of the importance of a victory in the Sydney Test. The Proteas, after all, are fourth on the World Test Championship points table and a victory in the third Test would keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

“There’s plenty to play for. We’re playing for pride, we’re playing for a potential place to the WTC final. So we’ve also got a lot to play for.

“That’s a massive incentive for us and for me you play every Test match like it’s your last and hopefully we can put on a better spectacle this time. We always want to play good Test cricket and be a thorn in the side of the opposition and we’ll be aiming to so better again this time,” Elgar told reporters in Sydney on the eve of the match.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Heinrich Klaasen, Gerald Coetzee

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Lance Morris

Updated Date: January 04, 2023 00:24:11 IST

