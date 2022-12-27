David Warner smashed a brilliant double ton in his 100th Test to help Australia take big lead against South Africa in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Facing pressure to retain his place in Australia’s team, Warner defied his critics and heatwave conditions with a spectacular return to form, scoring a memorable 200.

Leading the three-match series one-nil, Australia had resumed at 45-1 in sunny conditions in reply to South Africa’s lacklustre first-innings total of 189. By stumps, Australia was 386-3, an overall lead of 197, with Alex Carey not out on nine and Travis Head unbeaten on 48.

While Australia is in a strong position, two of the home side’s pace bowlers, Mitchell Starc and first-innings hero Cameron Green, are nursing finger injuries ahead of South Africa’s second innings.

Steve Smith (85) and Warner (200 retired hurt) shared an entertaining third-wicket partnership of 239 runs, as Australia took control of the match in stifling conditions. Smith’s exit at 314-3 was followed by Warner’s dramatic departure 15 runs later, retired hurt due to cramp, with the crowd of 42,614 on their feet.

Australia will now aim to extend their lead on Day 3 of the second Test.

(With AP inputs)

