Australia Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (test)

Australia Vs South Africa At Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2022

26 December, 2022
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Rain Stoppage
189/10 (68.4 ov)

15/1 (7.0 ov)

2nd Test
575/8 (145.0 ov)

189/10 (68.4 ov) - R/R 2.75 575/8 (145.0 ov) - R/R 3.97
15/1 (7.0 ov) - R/R 2.14

Rain Stoppage

South Africa trail by 371 runs

Theunis de Bruyn - 6

Sarel Erwee - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Sarel Erwee Batting 7 21 0 0
Theunis de Bruyn Batting 6 18 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Starc 4 1 13 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/1 (1.3)

15 (15) R/R: 2.72

Sarel Erwee 7(15)

Dean Elgar (C) 0(3) S.R (0)

c Alex Carey b Pat Cummins

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Check AUS vs SA 2nd Test Live score and commentary.

Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 in Melbourne

South Africa captain Dean Elgar with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins ahead of the three-Test series. Image credit: Cricket Australia

David Warner smashed a brilliant double ton in his 100th Test to help Australia take big lead against South Africa in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Facing pressure to retain his place in Australia’s team, Warner defied his critics and heatwave conditions with a spectacular return to form, scoring a memorable 200.

Leading the three-match series one-nil, Australia had resumed at 45-1 in sunny conditions in reply to South Africa’s lacklustre first-innings total of 189. By stumps, Australia was 386-3, an overall lead of 197, with Alex Carey not out on nine and Travis Head unbeaten on 48.

While Australia is in a strong position, two of the home side’s pace bowlers, Mitchell Starc and first-innings hero Cameron Green, are nursing finger injuries ahead of South Africa’s second innings.

Steve Smith (85) and Warner (200 retired hurt) shared an entertaining third-wicket partnership of 239 runs, as Australia took control of the match in stifling conditions. Smith’s exit at 314-3 was followed by Warner’s dramatic departure 15 runs later, retired hurt due to cramp, with the crowd of 42,614 on their feet.

Australia will now aim to extend their lead on Day 3 of the second Test.

(With AP inputs)

Updated Date: December 27, 2022 20:29:12 IST

