Day 2 preview: Australia will aim to take a big step forward towards clinching the Test series against South Africa with a game to spare on Day 2 of the second Test in Melbourne.

The Aussies continued their dominant run in the home summer on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, bowling South Africa out for 189 after opting to field.

All-rounder Cameron Green was the toast of the Australian bowling performance on Monday, collecting his maiden five-for (5/27) three days after becoming the second-most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Marnus Labuschagne also played a crucial role in allowing the hosts to seize control through his efforts on the field, running Proteas captain Dean Elgar out with a brilliant direct hit before grabbing a stunner at mid off to dismiss Khaya Zondo.

The South Africans were staring at the possibility of getting bowled out for less than 100 for a second straight outing when wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen came to their rescue with a fighting sixth-wicket partnership worth 112.

Verreynne and Jansen batted the entire afternoon session out and remained resolute in their defence despite facing hostile spells from opposition skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc as well as a series of testing deliveries from Nathan Lyon, giving the South Africans hope of going past the 250-mark at one point.

Green, however, would end up dismissing both set batters, and would later also account for the wickets of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi as South Africa ended up losing their last five wickets for just 10 runs.

Veteran opener David Warner then got off to an inspired start in his 100th Test appearance and was batting on 32 at close of play with the hosts 45/1, losing the wicket of Usman Khawaja off Rabada’s bowling early.

